Editor's Review The Odinga family has issued a memorial message recognising local and international leaders, institutions, and individuals who supported them following the death of Raila Odinga.

The Odinga family has issued a memorial message recognising local and international leaders, institutions, and individuals who supported them following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In the statement on Wednesday, January 7, which coincided with Raila's birthday, the family acknowledged the support of Kenya’s top leadership, including President William Ruto, and funeral committees involved in organising his send-off.

"On this day, the 7th of January 2026, as we remember him on his birthday, we would like to acknowledge the profound support of the President of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto, Deputy President, Kithure Kindiki, PCS Musalia Mudavadi and the entire government of Kenya for their outstanding support and kindness. We say thank you to the various funeral committees that facilitated a proper send off for Baba," the statement read

The family further highlighted international assistance, specifically recognising India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several former heads of state and senior leaders who travelled to Kenya or sent condolences.

"We are also grateful to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, for his government's assistance in bringing Baba back home swiftly. Additionally, we are deeply appreciative of the condolences and presence from former Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta, Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria), Nana Akufo-Addo (Ghana), Jakaya Kikwete (Tanzania), and Akinwumi Adesina (African Development Bank). Your willingness to travel from afar to pay your respects means the world to us," the statement added.

The family went on to thank county governments and legislative leaders, singling out specific leaders for their roles in coordinating memorial and funeral arrangements.

"Our sincere thanks extend to all the Governors and county assemblies of Kenya for facilitating a smooth send-off, especially Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu), and James Orengo (Siaya).

"We appreciate General Charles Muriu Kahariri, Moses Wetangula, Amason Kingi, and all members of the National Assembly for their seamless coordination of events," the statement further read.

File image of the Odinga family during his burial

They also acknowledged the wider public response, noting the emotional support received from Kenyans, global leaders, friends, and the media during the mourning period.

"We are thankful to the many world leaders, friends, and the people of Kenya for their outpouring of love and support. Your kind messages and gestures brought us immense comfort during this difficult time, and we are grateful to all media houses for their thorough coverage of Baba’s life," the statement continued.

Further, the message recognised the contribution of Raila's staff, particularly those associated with the ODM Party, for their continued unity and support.

"Recognition is also due to the entire staff and the ODM Party fraternity who supported Baba throughout his lifetime and who have remained a strong unit during this time," the statement noted.

Finally, the family paid tribute to the medical professionals and hospitals in India and Kenya who cared for Raila, noting their compassion and dedication.

"A special acknowledgment goes to the dedicated medical team led by Dr. David Oluoch-Olunya, Dr. Martin Wanyoike, Dr. Eva Njenga, Dr. Robin Mogere, and Dr. Abdul Msaddi, the staff of Devamatha Hospital in Koothattukulam, Kerala, India and the staff of Nairobi Hospital. Your compassionate care for Baba and commitment to his well-being will always be remembered," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga shared an emotional message in remembrance of Raila, as he marks what would have been his 81st birthday.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 7, the Siaya Senator said it has been difficult for him to come to terms with Raila’s death.

Senator Oburu said he grew up with the former Prime Minister like twins, and they shared life, laughter, and deep understanding.

"My dear brother Raila, it has been incredibly difficult coming to terms with your loss. We grew up as twins, sharing so much of life, laughter, and understanding. Today, it feels unreal to speak of you in the past tense to call you the late, Raila," he said.

The ODM leader went on to remember Raila’s contribution to the country, describing him as a foremost statesman.

Further, Senator Oburu said Raila was more than just a sibling, saying he was his best friend, and admitted missing him deeply.

"I fondly remember your immense contribution to our great country as a foremost statesman, as well as the deep conversations and bond we shared. You were more than a sibling; you were my best friend. I miss you dearly, yet in my heart, you remain alive. Happy 80 + 1 heavenly birthday," he added.