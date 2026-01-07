Editor's Review ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga has shared an emotional message in remembrance of his late brother, Raila Odinga, as he marks what would have been his 81st birthday.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 7, the Siaya Senator said it has been difficult for him to come to terms with Raila’s death.

Senator Oburu said he grew up with the former Prime Minister like twins, and they shared life, laughter, and deep understanding.

“My dear brother Raila, it has been incredibly difficult coming to terms with your loss. We grew up as twins, sharing so much of life, laughter, and understanding.

“Today, it feels unreal to speak of you in the past tense to call you the late, Raila,” read the statement in part.

File image of Raila Odinga.

The ODM leader went on to remember Raila’s contribution to the country, describing him as a foremost statesman.

Further, Senator Oburu said Raila was more than just a sibling, saying he was his best friend, and admitted missing him deeply.

“I fondly remember your immense contribution to our great country as a foremost statesman, as well as the deep conversations and bond we shared. You were more than a sibling; you were my best friend.

“I miss you dearly, yet in my heart, you remain alive. Happy 80 + 1 heavenly birthday,” Oburu added.

Raila passed away on October 15, after suffering a cardiac arrest during a morning walk at an Ayurvedic treatment facility in Kochi, India.

The former prime minister was laid to rest on Sunday, October 19, at his ancestral home in Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, Bondo, Siaya County.

He was buried with his trademark hat and fly whisk, symbols that defined his political image for decades.

The private burial ceremony was attended by Raila’s immediate family, including his wife, Mama Ida Odinga, and his children Rosemary Odinga, Raila Odinga Junior, and Winnie Odinga.

On Monday, January 5, Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho announced plans to lead a public commemoration marking Raila’s birthday.

In a statement, CS Joho described the event as a moment to honour a lifetime defined by resilience, struggle, and purpose-driven leadership.

Joho said the gathering would celebrate Raila's life by highlighting how his experiences of hardship shaped his leadership and inspired courage among those who followed his path.

"This Wednesday, we will be coming together to honour and celebrate Baba Raila Amollo Odinga @80+1. His journey teaches us that resilience is not the absence of struggle but the courage to walk through it with purpose," he said.