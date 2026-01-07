Editor's Review Migori Senator Eddy Oketch has issued a 7-day ultimatum to the ODM Party to resolve his grievances against ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 7, Oketch said the internal dialogue to resolve the matter cannot be perpetual.

The Migori said ODM party members deserve a break from what he termed as confusion within the party.

“I want to make it clear because we have a stake in this party just like any other person. That dialogue chance with our party leader cannot be in perpetuity; it cannot go on like this for eternity.

"We are giving an ultimatum that in the next one week that if this is not resolved, then we must give party members a break. We must bring party members out of confusion,” said Oketch.

File image of Migori Senator Eddy Oketch.

The ODM Senator said he has nothing personal against Sifuna but accused the Nairobi Senator of mischief.

“I read what I would call an excuse for mischief from our party’s Secretary General. I have nothing personal against Sifuna, but I think he has found himself in this moral standing in the party because we hold a very critical party position, and he can use it the way he wants for his political survival or even commercial survival,” Oketch alleged.

On Tuesday, Senator Oketch withdrew his petition, which sought to remove Sifuna from the ODM Secretary General position.

In a letter authored by his lawyers and addressed to the ODM Chairperson, Oketch said the decision follows consultations with the party’s top leadership and in respect of the late Raila Odinga.

The lawyers explain that although the concerns raised against Sifuna still stand, Oketch has been persuaded to withdraw the motion and instead pursue resolution through party organs.

"Being cognizant of the breaches as outlined in our aforementioned letter and the offensive remarks made by Senator Edwin Sifuna both against the Party and its members, our client has in consultation with the Party Leader and the relevant Party organs been persuaded to withdraw the Motion Letter dated 5th January, 2026 and instead invoke Article 16(1)(g) of the Party Constitution which vests the powers to facilitate amicable resolution of disputes through Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms upon the Party Leader," the letter read in part.

Senator Oketch called on the party leader to use constitutional powers to safeguard the party and its members who were affected by the issues raised in the withdrawn complaint.

In the initial petition, Oketch accused Sifuna of gross misconduct, indiscipline, and actions deemed harmful to the party’s unity and public standing.

He accused the ODM SG of repeated constitutional breaches between last year and this year, arguing that his conduct amounts to disregard for party rules and national law.

Oketch also accused Sifuna of repeatedly distancing himself from ODM’s official decision to participate in the broad-based government, despite the existence of a formally endorsed agreement reflecting the party’s position.

Further, Oketch requested decisive action against Sifuna, including suspension, removal from parliamentary leadership roles, and possible expulsion from the party.