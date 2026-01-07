Editor's Review Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has dismissed reports circulating on social media that he has dropped his Nairobi gubernatorial bid.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has dismissed reports circulating on social media that he has dropped his Nairobi gubernatorial bid.

In a post on his Facebook account on Wednesday, January 7, Babu flagged the digital cards, claiming he had shelved his ambitions as fake.

The Embakasi East lawmaker urged his supporters not to fall for the misinformation, which he claimed is being sponsored by his opponents.

“Forget about the fake Information being peddled by my unworthy opponents. We are in Nairobi to stay,” Babu stated.

The digital cards, featuring the emblems of local TV stations, claimed that the ODM MP has shifted his gubernatorial ambitions from Nairobi to Kisumu County.

File image of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Babu is eyeing to replace Governor Johnson Sakaja as Nairobi County boss in the 2027 general election.

Other politicians who have announced gubernatorial ambitions in Nairobi include: Moses Kuria, Makadara MP George Aladwa, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, and Irungu Nyakera.

Previously, Babu had expressed fears that the ODM Party might deny him a ticket to run for Nairobi governor.

Speaking on October 15, the MP seemed to acknowledge that his chances of securing the party’s nomination could be dwindling, citing recent political developments as evidence

"I'm a politician. I saw my brother Sakaja being endorsed at the Bomas of Kenya. Even when he was almost impeached, they saved him. Raila and Ruto helped him. That's how I know my ticket with ODM is gone. Or will go," Babu stated.

However, ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga assured Babu of the party’s ticket for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in 2027 if he wins in the nominations.

“I don’t see any issue with Babu Owino. I have heard he is troubled, thinking ODM might block his bid for the Nairobi governor seat, but I don’t understand why he feels that way. If he wins the nominations, there’s absolutely no reason he wouldn’t get the ticket.

“He shouldn’t walk away. We want the Nairobi governor race to be open and competitive. There is no need for him to panic; we wouldn’t deny him the ticket, especially since he is one of us and has been a loyal ODM member for years,” said Oburu.

On December 3, 2025, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua invited Babu and Edwin Sifuna to join his DCP party ahead of the 2027 elections.

"Ruto said even Babu Owino will have to leave ODM. Babu Owino, if you are also chased, come to DCP," Gachagua said, adding, "If Babu and Sifuna feel uncomfortable in DCP, go to Wiper, our partner."