The Kenya Wildlife Service has announced the successful return of two lionesses that had strayed outside Nairobi National Park.

In a statement on Thursday, January 8, KWS confirmed that the two have been safely guided back into the park following an overnight tracking operation.

"The two lionesses earlier sighted outside Nairobi National Park have been successfully tracked using the EarthRanger system and safely guided back into the park by KWS patrol teams during the night," the statement read.

The wildlife agency assured the public that the situation is now fully under control, with residents free to resume their normal activities without concern.

The overnight operation proved successful, with patrol teams using the advanced EarthRanger tracking system to monitor the lionesses' movements and guide them back to safety within park boundaries.

KWS expressed gratitude to members of the public for their cooperation and calm response during the incident.

"We thank members of the public for their calmness, cooperation, and timely reporting, which greatly supported the safe resolution of this incident and ensured the protection of both people and wildlife," the agency stated.

File image of the Nairobi National Park.



KWS emphasized that the successful outcome demonstrates that wildlife conservation requires collective effort from all stakeholders.

"This outcome highlights that conservation is a shared responsibility. Through collaboration between KWS, partners, stakeholders, and local communities, we continue to protect our wildlife and coexist safely with nature.”

The incident began on Wednesday, January 7, when KWS issued a public advisory after the pair of lionesses was spotted in the Sholinke Trading Area, located roughly 8.3 kilometers from the park's boundary.

At the time, KWS deployed field rangers to the scene while veterinary teams were dispatched with plans to safely dart, capture, and relocate the animals.

The agency prioritized public safety, urging local residents to stay away from the area, keep children indoors, and report any sightings through official channels.