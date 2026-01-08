Editor's Review The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has issued a warning following a surge in reported admission-related scams targeting prospective students.

In an advisory on Wednesday, January 7, the institution said fraudsters are exploiting applicants by falsely claiming they can secure or guarantee placement into KMTC courses in exchange for money.

The college explained that scammers are actively using digital platforms and direct calls to reach unsuspecting applicants.

"Members of the public are strongly cautioned against falling prey to conmen and fraudulent individuals claiming to be able to 'secure' or 'guarantee' slots for courses at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

"Fraudsters are currently using social media platforms (Facebook and WhatsApp) and unofficial phone calls to solicit money from desperate applicants," the statement read.

KMTC added that admissions are conducted strictly on merit and academic qualifications, and that no payment can influence placement.

"Please take note of the following: No Money for Slots: KMTC admission is based strictly on merit and meeting the required cluster points. Never pay any individual to secure a position. Any person asking for money to 'help' you get an admission letter is a criminal," the statement added.

KMTC further clarified that all applications and admission communications follow established official systems and not informal messaging platforms.

"Official Channels Only: All applications for KMTC pre-service courses must be submitted online through the official KUCCPS Student Portal. Verification: Official admission letters are not sent via WhatsApp. Once you are placed by KUCCPS, you can download your official letter directly from the KMTC portals," the statement further read.

Addressing the correct application process for the March 2026 intake, KMTC stated that the application window is open from January 7 to January 27, and outlined the only approved ways applicants should seek placement and information.

Applicants were directed to use KUCCPS and KMTC’s official platforms, or seek in-person help only at recognised campuses.

"KUCCPS Portal: Log in to students.kuccps.ac.ke to view available diploma and certificate programmes and submit your application. KMTC Website: Visit kmtc.ac.ke for detailed information on course requirements. Physical Assistance: If you face challenges with the online system, visit any KMTC campus countrywide for official guidance," the statement explained.

KMTC offers a wide range of diploma and certificate programmes under the Health Sciences and Related cluster, catering to various career paths in the medical and healthcare sector.

Among the diploma programmes available are Diploma in Community Oral Health, Diploma in Nutrition and Dietetics, Diploma in Health Records and Information Technology, and Diploma in Kenya Registered Community Health Nursing.

Other programmes include Diploma in Kenya Registered Nursing, Mental Health and Psychiatry, Diploma in Kenya Registered Nursing and Midwifery, Diploma in Radiography and Imaging, and Diploma in Medical Laboratory Sciences.

The institution also offers specialized programmes such as Diploma in Occupational Therapy, Diploma in Optometry, Diploma in Orthopaedic Technology, Diploma in Pharmacy, and Diploma in Physiotherapy.

Additional courses include Diploma in Medical Engineering, Diploma in Public Health, Diploma in Dental Technology, Diploma in Orthopedic and Trauma Medicine, and Diploma in Medical Social Work.

For those seeking shorter certification programs, KMTC offers the Certificate in Health Records and Information Technology, the Certificate in Kenya Enrolled Community Health Nursing, the Certificate in Nutrition and Dietetics, and the Certificate in Medical Engineering, among others.

The college also offers diploma programmes in Health Counselling, Community Health, and Emergency Medical Technology, providing diverse pathways for students interested in pursuing careers in healthcare.