Editor's Review Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has released the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has released the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results.

Speaking on Friday, January 9, at AIC Chebisaas High School in Uasin Gishu County, CS Ogamba announced that 1,932 students scored a mean grade of A Plain in the 2025 KCSE Examination.

The Education CS noted that the number increased compared to the 2024 KCSE, where 1,693 students scored a mean grade of A Plain.

“There were 1,932, which is 0.19% percent of the candidates who obtained an overall mean Grade of A Plain in the 2025 KCSE examination. This is an improvement compared to 1,693 who scored an A Plain in 2024,” Ogamba stated.

The number of students who attained the University entry grade of C+ and above in the 2025 KCSE examination was 270,715.

File image of learners during an examination.

According to CS Ogamba, this was 27.81 per cent of the 2025 candidate class.

“The number of candidates with direct university entry qualification of mean grade C+ (Plus) and above was 270,715, which is 27.81%. This is an improvement compared to 246,391, which was 25.53% in 2024,” said the Education CS.

CS Ogamba also announced that 507,131 students scored a mean grade of C minus and above, representing 50.92 per cent of the students.

Meanwhile, 634,082 students attained grade D+ and above in the 2025 KCSE examination compared to 605,774 in 2024.

The Education CS pointed out that National schools produced the highest number of students with an overall mean grade of A plan.

“National schools produced the highest number of candidates with an overall mean grade of A, which was 1,526, followed by extra country schools, which had 197 and private schools with 185.

On the other hand, Sub-County schools produced more candidates with C+ and above compared to county schools, accounting for 72,699.

Further, CS Ogamba announced that students can check their 2025 KCSE results through the official KNEC online portal.

“Individual candidate results will be accessed online through results.knec.ac.ke. Candidates will be required to enter their index number and one of their names as per the registration data for the 2025 KCSE Examination,” he stated.

Alternatively, students can access results via SMS. The candidates are required to send their full KCSE index numbers to 20076.

Each SMS request attracts a charge of Ksh25, and the service provides the candidate’s examination results directly to their mobile phone.

The Ministry of Education conducted the 2025 KCSE exams from October 21, 2025, to November 21, 2025, across 10,755 centres countrywide.