The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has issued an update on preparations for the 2026 national examinations

Speaking on Friday, January 9, KNEC CEO David Njengere said the registration process for the 2026 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) will begin in February.

He urged parents with learners sitting the examinations to be proactive once the registration window opens.

"Every parent with children entering Grade 6, 9 and Form 4 this year, please ensure your child is registered. We’ll open the portal for registration in February," he said.

Njengere added that KNEC will introduce a verification system to allow parents to confirm their children’s registration status.

"We’ll make an SMS platform available in April so that every parent can confirm that their child is registered," he added.

Meanwhile, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has released the 2025 KCSE examination results.

Speaking at AIC Chebisaas High School in Uasin Gishu County, CS Ogamba announced that 1,932 students scored a mean grade of A Plain in the 2025 KCSE Examination.

The CS noted that the number increased compared to the 2024 KCSE, where 1,693 students scored a mean grade of A Plain.

"There were 1,932, which is 0.19% percent of the candidates who obtained an overall mean Grade of A Plain in the 2025 KCSE examination. This is an improvement compared to 1,693 who scored an A Plain in 2024," he stated.

The number of students who attained the University entry grade of C+ and above in the 2025 KCSE examinations was 270,715.

According to Ogamba, this was 27.81 per cent of the 2025 candidate class.

"The number of candidates with direct university entry qualification of mean grade C+ (Plus) and above was 270,715, which is 27.81%. This is an improvement compared to 246,391, which was 25.53% in 2024,' he noted.

Ogamba also announced that 507,131 students scored a mean grade of C minus and above, representing 50.92 per cent of the students.

Meanwhile, 634,082 students attained grade D+ and above in the 2025 KCSE examination compared to 605,774 in 2024.

Ogamba pointed out that National schools produced the highest number of students with an overall mean grade of A plan.

National schools produced the highest number of candidates with an overall mean grade of A, which was 1,526, followed by extra country schools, which had 197 and private schools with 185.

On the other hand, Sub-County schools produced more candidates with C+ and above compared to county schools, accounting for 72,699.