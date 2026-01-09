Editor's Review A family in Nyamira County is demanding justice following the death of their relative weeks after an alleged violent assault involving an assistant chief and Nyumba Kumi members.

A family in Nyamira County is demanding justice following the death of their relative weeks after an alleged violent assault involving an assistant chief and Nyumba Kumi members.

According to media reports, the deceased, 39-year-old Eric Mokaya, reportedly suffered serious injuries on December 11, 2025, during an encounter with the area assistant chief, Richard Gichana, who accused him of transporting illicit brew.

While the administrator has denied responsibility, medical records indicate Mokaya later died from blunt force trauma that resulted in a fractured skull.

According to Mokaya’s wife, Diana Kerubo, the incident escalated after the assistant chief physically attacked her husband, causing him to fall before others joined in.

"The assistant chief kicked my husband on the leg until he fell to the ground. Then the Nyumba Kumi members rushed at him and began beating him," she said.

Kerubo further alleged that the violence extended to her and their child, describing an assault she says took place in full view of their son.

She said the assistant chief forcibly undressed her, prompting the child to intervene, before the boy was attacked.

"He removed the blouse I was wearing. When the child saw what was happening, he ran and asked, ‘What are you doing to mum?’ He then hit the child on the forehead with a stick," she added.

The assistant chief, however, has denied the allegations, maintaining that Mokaya fled the scene and may have sustained his injuries elsewhere.

Despite this denial, the family insists the injuries that led to Mokaya’s death were a direct result of the alleged assault and is calling on authorities to take action.

