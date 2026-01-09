Editor's Review The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has directed students with questions related to the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results to lodge complaints within 30 days.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has directed students with questions related to the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results to lodge complaints within 30 days.

In a notice on Friday, January 9, KNEC said queries lodged after the lapse of the 30-day window will attract a fee.

The council also pointed out that the queries of the 2024 KCSE results should be submitted exclusively through the heads of institutions.

“All results-related queries must be lodged through the heads of institutions within 30 days after the release of results. Queries lodged after 30 days will attract a fee,” KNEC stated.

The notice comes after Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba released the 2025 KCSE results.

File image of Education CS Julius Ogamba.

Speaking at AIC Chebisaas High School in Uasin Gishu County, Ogamba revealed that 270,715 students attained the University entry grade of C+ and above in the 2025 KCSE examination.

“The number of candidates with direct university entry qualification of mean grade C+ (Plus) and above was 270,715, which is 27.81%. This is an improvement compared to 246,391, which was 25.53% in 2024,” said Ogamba.

The Education CS also disclosed that 1,932 students scored a mean grade of A Plain in the 2025 KCSE.

Ogamba pointed out that the number increased compared to the 2024 KCSE, where 1,693 students scored a mean grade of A Plain.

“There were 1,932, which is 0.19% percent of the candidates who obtained an overall mean Grade of A Plain in the 2025 KCSE examination. This is an improvement compared to 1,693 who scored an A Plain in 2024,” Ogamba added.

How to check 2025 KCSE results

Students who sat for their KCSE examination in 2025 can access their results via the official KNEC online portal using these steps.

1. Visit the web address https://results.knec.ac.ke or visit the KNEC website and click on KCSE Results.

2. Enter the candidate's Index Number and at least one name.

3. Accept the privacy and access notice.

4. Search for the results.