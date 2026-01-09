Editor's Review The DCI has launched a manhunt for a man suspected to be at the centre of a major car import fraud scheme that allegedly targeted foreign nationals.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a manhunt for a man suspected to be at the centre of a major car import fraud scheme that allegedly targeted foreign nationals.

In a statement on Friday, January 9, the DCI said the suspect, identified as Timothy Njeru Wanjuki, is accused of using a motor vehicle import business to defraud clients through false promises, incomplete transactions, and outright failure to deliver vehicles.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is actively pursuing Timothy Njeru Wanjuki, the director and sole shareholder of East Africa Motors Limited, in connection with multiple fraud cases involving obtaining money by false pretences," the statement read.

Investigators state that the suspect specifically targeted foreign nationals, including UN staff based in Nairobi, by offering to import vehicles that were never delivered or only partially delivered at great cost to the victims.

"The suspect allegedly targeted foreign nationals, including United Nations personnel based in Nairobi, by promising to import motor vehicles, promises that were either never fulfilled or only partially honoured after victims incurred significant additional costs," the statement added.

According to the DCI, financial records show that victims transferred large sums of money directly into accounts controlled by the suspect.

The agency explained that even in cases where vehicles were eventually imported, payments to overseas suppliers were often incomplete.

"Evidence shows that victims paid substantial sums, totalling tens of thousands of US dollars, directly into accounts controlled by the suspect.

"While some vehicles were eventually imported, payments to Japanese suppliers were often incomplete, leading to delays, extra charges, storage fees, and other financial losses for clients. In several cases, complainants received no vehicles at all," the statement continued.

Investigations have also uncovered that the company quietly shut down its physical offices and moved operations online before authorities intervened.

"Investigations further revealed that the company's physical offices had been closed, with operations shifted online. In response to DCI action, the East Africa Motors Limited website was taken down to prevent further engagements, and the company's registration has since been cancelled," the statement further read.

File image of the suspect Timothy Njeru Wanjuki

The DCI said the search for the suspect is ongoing and is being supported by other investigative units, while warning the public to avoid any dealings linked to him.

"Efforts to locate and arrest Timothy Njeru Wanjuki remain ongoing, with support from other investigative units. The DCI strongly cautions the public against conducting any business transactions with Timothy Njeru Wanjuki or any entities associated with him," the statement noted.

Members of the public who may have been affected by the suspect’s actions are being urged to come forward and report their cases without delay.

The DCI also appealed for information that could help track down and arrest the suspect, assuring informants of confidentiality.

"Anyone with a pending complaint, unresolved case, or relevant information related to this suspect is urged to report immediately to the DCI’s Serious Crime Unit.

"Members of the public with information that could assist in locating and apprehending the suspect are encouraged to share it confidentially via the Fichua Kwa DCI toll-free hotline: 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp at 0709 570 000," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes days after a major crackdown on identity document fraud has resulted in the arrest of nine individuals allegedly involved in the illegal issuance of National Identity Cards and other government documents.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 7, the DCI said the operation, carried out by multiple agencies, targeted both government insiders and external actors linked to the scheme.

According to the agency, the suspects include government officials, intermediaries, and foreign nationals who benefitted from the process.

"A multi-agency operation has led to the arrest of nine suspects linked to an elaborate scheme involving the unlawful issuance of National Identity Cards and other vital Government documents.

"The suspects comprise five officers from the National Registration Bureau (NRB), two brokers, and two foreign nationals believed to have benefited from or facilitated the illegal process," the statement read.

DCI revealed the identities of the NRB officers and intermediaries involved, noting that their arrests followed weeks of investigations by detectives.

"The NRB officers charged in the scheme are Titus Muasya Nthenge, Judy Kemto, Festus Bahat Chai, Moses Mogaya, and Ruth Osebe, whose arrests followed weeks of painstaking investigations by detectives.

"They were arraigned alongside brokers Yahya Daudi and Abdikadir Mohamed Dahir, who allegedly acted as intermediaries in securing the fraudulent acquisition of identity cards for unqualified applicants," the statement added.

The DCI noted that two foreign nationals, a Burundian and a Rwandese national, were also apprehended during the operation.

"Also arrested were two foreigners: a Burundian national, Mauris Havyarimana, and a Rwandese national, Victor Kamanda. During a raid conducted in Zimmerman, detectives recovered 19 stamps from various government agencies, three driving licences, each bearing different licence numbers but all belonging to Kamanda, Ugandan ID cards, a Democratic Republic of Congo voter's card and several other incriminating items believed to have been used in the illegal operation," the statement further read.

Investigations into the elaborate fraud ring are ongoing, with authorities seeking to identify and apprehend additional suspects involved in the scheme.