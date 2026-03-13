Editor's Review eCitizen explained that the enhancements will improve communication and the overall user experience.

eCitizen on Friday, March 13, announced the introduction of additional services and features on its platform.

In a public statement, eCitizen announced that it will now have a section for official government announcements and adverts.

The service provider explained that the enhancements will improve communication and the overall user experience.

"As part of our updates, users may begin to see official notices, announcements and commercial advertisements from approved partners.

"These additions are intended to keep users informed while supporting continued improvements," the statement read in part.

A file image of eCitizen.

eCitizen assured users that the new developments on the website would not affect the rendering of the existing government services.

"All services will remain secure and reliable, and users' privacy will continue to be protected," the service provider reiterated.

Last week, many Kenyans were left stranded after the platform went down due to a technical hitch. Consequently, any services offered were inaccessible.

The platform hosts digitised government services such as driving licence application and renewal, KRA tax portal, and immigration services.

Other services include birth and death registration, police clearance certificates, business registration, and land search and registration.

The Auditor General, Nancy Gathungu, urged the government to take full control of the eCitizen platform from Webmasters Kenya Ltd.

Gathungu explained that the current management exposes the system to operational risks and over-reliance on private vendors.