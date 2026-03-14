Editor's Review In multiple clips shared on his TikTok page, the creator appears dressed in official-style outfits while delivering mock political addresses that closely resemble Oburu’s speaking style.

A Kenyan TikTok creator popularly known as Professor Aduol Oburu Junior is attracting attention online for his impersonations of Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga.

Prof Aduol has a series of videos recreating the veteran politician’s speeches, gestures and delivery style during public events.

In multiple clips shared on his TikTok page, the creator appears dressed in official-style outfits while delivering mock political addresses that closely resemble Oburu’s speaking style, complete with long pauses, raised hands and emphatic tone often seen during rallies and party meetings.

The videos have been widely shared on the platform, drawing reactions from viewers who note the similarity in voice projection, body language and pacing.

Oburu Oginga is a long-serving politician and the elder brother of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. In October 2025, he assumed a more visible role in national politics after being appointed acting leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) following Raila’s death.

The position placed him at the centre of party affairs, requiring him to preside over meetings, address supporters and represent the party at events across the country.

During the same period, Oburu also played a leading role in family and political activities surrounding the funeral of his brother, where he frequently addressed mourners, leaders and party members. His increased public appearances during that time made his speeches widely circulated online, with many clips shared across television and social media platforms.

File image of Prof Adual aka Oburu Junior.

These appearances have provided frequent reference material for the TikTok creator, who recreates similar scenes in parody form.

One of the videos that has circulated widely on the account shows the impersonator delivering a rally-style speech while standing in an open field, speaking in a measured tone while making repeated hand gestures similar to those often seen in Oburu’s public addresses.

In another clip posted on the same account, the creator again imitates the senator while issuing what appears to be an interview on a plane, pacing slowly and pausing between sentences in a manner associated with Oburu’s speeches.

The videos have attracted numerous reactions from social media users, with many commenting on the accuracy of the imitation, particularly the voice, facial expressions and timing of the delivery. Some viewers also noted that the impersonations resemble speeches commonly seen during political rallies, making the parody easy to recognise.

Political satire and imitation remain common on Kenyan social media, especially during periods when public figures appear frequently in the news. Content creators often recreate speeches, interviews and public statements, with such videos gaining traction when they are based on recognisable personalities and current political events.

In a recent interview shared online, the TikTok creator said he hopes to meet Oburu Oginga in person. He noted that he follows the senator’s public appearances closely and uses them as a reference when preparing the videos posted on his account.

With his clips continuing to circulate widely, Professor Aduol has become one of the latest Kenyan TikTok creators to gain online popularity through political parody, turning current affairs moments into viral entertainment content.