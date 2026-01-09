Editor's Review Detectives have uncovered a recruitment fraud that preyed on unemployed teachers and members of the public seeking jobs with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

In a statement on Friday, January 9, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed that arrests were made following an extensive probe into the scheme.

"Detectives attached to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) have arrested four suspects in Bomet County, over a large-scale fraud scheme involving fake TSC recruitment letters that duped job seekers of more than Ksh40 million.

"The suspects, David Kemei, TSC Director, Konoin Sub-County; Rosebella Chepkemoi Korir, a former Bomet County Woman Representative aspirant; and two teachers Leonard Siele Towett and Mercy Cherotich, were taken into custody after a painstaking probe by detectives," the statement read.

Investigators revealed that the suspects deliberately targeted vulnerable job seekers, demanding large sums of money in return for falsified employment letters.

"Investigations have since revealed that the suspects targeted unemployed teachers and members of the public, demanding hefty payments in exchange for forged appointment letters promising permanent and pensionable employment with the TSC. Many victims reportedly took loans, sold property, or exhausted their savings in pursuit of the promised jobs," the statement added.

According to the DCI, the scam was not limited to one county, with detectives now pursuing leads across multiple regions.

"The fraud network is believed to extend beyond Bomet County to Kericho, Narok, Kisii, and Nyamira, and efforts are ongoing to trace and arrest additional suspects linked to the syndicate," the statement continued.

As such, authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and avoid unofficial recruitment channels.

"The DCI cautions the public to remain vigilant and to verify all recruitment opportunities through official TSC channels. TSC does not charge any fees for employment," the statement further read.

The four suspects were arraigned on Tuesday before the Bomet Law Courts, where detectives secured 14-day custodial orders to allow for further investigations.

At the same time, the DCI has launched a manhunt for a man suspected to be at the centre of a major car import fraud scheme that allegedly targeted foreign nationals.

In a statement, the DCI said the suspect, identified as Timothy Njeru Wanjuki, is accused of using a motor vehicle import business to defraud clients through false promises, incomplete transactions, and outright failure to deliver vehicles.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is actively pursuing Timothy Njeru Wanjuki, the director and sole shareholder of East Africa Motors Limited, in connection with multiple fraud cases involving obtaining money by false pretences," the statement read.

Investigators state that the suspect specifically targeted foreign nationals, including UN staff based in Nairobi, by offering to import vehicles that were never delivered or only partially delivered at great cost to the victims.

"The suspect allegedly targeted foreign nationals, including United Nations personnel based in Nairobi, by promising to import motor vehicles, promises that were either never fulfilled or only partially honoured after victims incurred significant additional costs," the statement added.

According to the DCI, financial records show that victims transferred large sums of money directly into accounts controlled by the suspect.

The agency explained that even in cases where vehicles were eventually imported, payments to overseas suppliers were often incomplete.

"Evidence shows that victims paid substantial sums, totalling tens of thousands of US dollars, directly into accounts controlled by the suspect.

"While some vehicles were eventually imported, payments to Japanese suppliers were often incomplete, leading to delays, extra charges, storage fees, and other financial losses for clients. In several cases, complainants received no vehicles at all," the statement continued.

Investigations have also uncovered that the company quietly shut down its physical offices and moved operations online before authorities intervened.

"Investigations further revealed that the company's physical offices had been closed, with operations shifted online. In response to DCI action, the East Africa Motors Limited website was taken down to prevent further engagements, and the company's registration has since been cancelled," the statement further read.

The DCI also appealed for information that could help track down and arrest the suspect, assuring informants of confidentiality.

"Anyone with a pending complaint, unresolved case, or relevant information related to this suspect is urged to report immediately to the DCI’s Serious Crime Unit.

"Members of the public with information that could assist in locating and apprehending the suspect are encouraged to share it confidentially via the Fichua Kwa DCI toll-free hotline: 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp at 0709 570 000," the statement concluded.