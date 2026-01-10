Editor's Review The critical ear surgery costs Ksh 3.5 million.

14-year-old Stephen Gachanja has completed a 50-hour tree-hugging challenge, a course designed to raise money for his ailing brother.

According to Geoffrey Mosiria, the teenager undertook the grueling challenge at Jevanjee Gardens to raise funds for his brother's critical ear surgery, which costs Ksh 3.5 million.

"He is raising funds to support his brother's ear surgery, which costs KSh 3.5 million. This challenge is also a call to the people of Kenya to plant more trees and nurture them, so as to keep our environment clean and sustainable," Mosiria stated.

Mosiria praised the young boy's determination, noting that Stephen has demonstrated that young people are capable of remarkable achievements.

"Stephen, at only 14 years of age, has sent out a strong signal that what adults can do, children can do even better," he said.

The challenge, which Stephen began on Wednesday, drew inspiration from Truphena Muthoni's historic 72-hour tree-hugging challenge that captured national attention.

"What he is doing is in support of and inspired by Truphena Muthoni's historic 72-hour tree-hugging challenge, showing that the spirit of caring for our environment continues across generations," Mosiria explained.

File image of 14-year-old Stephen Gachanja.



Mosiria called on Kenyans to rally behind young people who often feel marginalized and unheard in society.

"This is the time to come out in large numbers and support young people who often feel unheard and overlooked. I call upon Kenyans to turn up in large numbers, just as they did during the previous two challenges, and support this young man," Mosiria urged.

Stephen's challenge concluded on Friday at 9:00 pm, marking the end of his 50-hour endurance feat.

However, Mosiria suggested that this should be the final tree-hugging challenge, encouraging Kenyans to explore new creative ways to raise awareness and funds.

"I now call upon Kenyans to be creative and come up with new challenges, and let this be the last tree-hugging challenge, so that we do not water down what Truphena Muthoni did. Let us build on that legacy through innovation and impactful action," he said.