Editor's Review The party leader castigated those within ODM who are doubting his ability to steer the party.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga has told off the faction within the party questioning his ability to steer the party.

With three months since his installation as the substantive party leader, Oburu noted that he has all it takes to steer the Orange party to success.

Seeming to answer Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Oburu said ODM was safe under his hands, noting that he had previously been involved in high-level engagements involving ODM.

Babu had called for a National Delegates Conference (NDC) to have new leadership installed.

Oburu, in his reaction, said he was ready for an NDC and indeed would call it soon to assert his position as the party leader.

"Those who are saying that Oburu was not validly elected, I challenge them to go together with me to the NDC if that is what they want. I will call the NDC very soon. I challenge them to come. I don't fear anyone," he said.

Siaya senator Oburu Oginga.

Oburu reiterated that ODM would remain in the broad-based arrangement until 2027, despite the factionalism that has threatened the unity of the party.

He said the focus is on the members of the party and the Nyanza region electorate to benefit from the current regime.

"We are currently working with the government and President William Ruto. We want to see that in the remaining short time, our people gain as much as they should. They should get their share, which they have been denied for many years.

Oburu took over the leadership of ODM following the death of his younger brother, Raila Odinga.

Raila died on October 15, 2025.

Until his demise, Raila had stewarded the party for 20 years.

Oburu's tenure was invited by infighting, as factions harshly differed on whether or not to support Ruto's re-election.

One faction is led by secretary general Edwin Sifuna, who is opposed to the idea of ODM extending its partnership with Ruto beyond 2027 and supporting the latter's re-election bid.