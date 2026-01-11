Editor's Review Two people were killed on Saturday, January 10, after a building under construction in Karen, Nairobi, collapsed.

In a statement, Nairobi County Executive Committee Member for Built Environment and Urban Planning Patrick Mbogo said emergency response teams were deployed to the scene immediately after the county received the report.

Mbogo noted that 7 people were rescued with injuries from the collapsed building, while two others succumbed and were transferred to the Nairobi Funeral Home.

“Upon receiving the report Nairobi City County Government (NCCG) immediately deployed emergency and rescue response teams to the site. The rescue efforts were undertaken in collaboration with various teams, including the National Disaster Management Unit and the Kenya Red Cross.

"Seven people were rescued with injuries from the collapsed building and immediately transported to hospital. Sadly, two people succumbed to severe crush injuries and were transferred to Nairobi Funeral Home," read the statement in part.

Mbogo revealed that the building collapsed due to structural failure resulting from poor workmanship.

The Nairobi CECM pointed out that investigations indicate that substandard material was used in the construction of the building.

“Initial findings show the use of sub-standard materials, where timber gum tree supports were used instead of appropriate steel props for the double-volume slab,” said Mbogo.

Further, he mentioned that Nairobi County approved architectural plans for the building on November 14, 2024, while structural plans received approval on November 27, 2024.

The building, which collapsed at around 5 PM on Saturday, had reached the first-floor level when the floor caved in.

This comes days after a storey building under construction collapsed in the South C area of Nairobi.

In a statement, the Southern Borough Manager, Dabasso Wario, said emergency and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, with initial assessments indicating a severe structural failure.

"Early this morning, a fourteen-floor multi-storey building collapsed at Plot No. 209/5909/10 located along Kiganjo Muhoho Avenue Junction, South C Ward, Lang'ata Sub County within the Southern Borough of Nairobi City County.

"Nairobi City County Government (NCCG) immediately deployed emergency and rescue response teams to the scene. Preliminary assessments confirm that the incident involved a pancake collapse of a 14-floor building," the statement read.

The National Construction Authority (NCA) revealed the owner of the building as Abyan Consulting Limited.

"The project was registered by the Authority on 8th November 2023, and at the time of collapse, it was non-compliant. The developer on record is Abyan Consulting Limited, the same company which also served as the contractor (77721/B/0923),” NCA stated.