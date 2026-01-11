Editor's Review Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has issued an update on the construction of the Rironi–Mau Summit Highway.

In a statement on Saturday, January 10, CS Chirchir disclosed that 25 kilometers of the project are currently under construction.

The Transport CS noted that the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) is undertaking the first 5 kilometers at Rironi and 5 kilometers at Gilgil.

On the other hand, the Shandong Construction Company has commenced works on 10 kilometers at Kariandusi and 5 kilometers at Mau Summit.

“Today, I inspected the ongoing construction works along the Rironi–Mau Summit Highway. At Rironi, CRBC is currently undertaking the first 5 kilometers, while at Gilgil, works on the initial 5 kilometers are also underway. Meanwhile, Shandong Construction Company has commenced works on 10 kilometers at Kariandusi and 5 kilometers at Mau Summit, respectively,” he stated.

File image of ongoing construction works on the Rironi-Mau Summit highway.

CS Chirchir also said more work sites will be opened along the highway as the construction of the project continues.

“I expressed my satisfaction with the project's progress and commended the contractors for their commendable pace of work and swift mobilisation on site, noting the positive momentum in the delivery of this critical infrastructure project,” the Transport CS added.

Further, CS Chirchir mentioned that the project is expected to generate 10,000 jobs for the youth.

The construction of the 170-kilometer project was launched by President William Ruto on Friday, November 28, 2025.

The project, which is being implemented through a Public-Private Partnership between CRBC and NSSF, will be constructed over two years at a cost of USD 863 million (Ksh170 billion), followed by a 28-year operation period.

The highway will feature interchanges, truck lay-bys, pedestrian bridges, enhanced lighting, barriers, drainage systems, and intelligent transport technology for improved road safety.

From Rironi to Naivasha, the highway will have four lanes wide enough for comfort and speed, while from Naivasha to Nakuru, it will expand to six lanes.