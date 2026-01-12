Editor's Review NCA has revealed the circumstances surrounding a deadly building collapse in Karen, Nairobi, that claimed two lives and left several others injured.

In a statement on Sunday, January 11, NCA detailed the timeline of events, the nature of the development, the suspected technical failure, and identified the registered owner of the property.

"The National Construction Authority reports that a construction incident occurred on Saturday, 10th January 2026, at approximately 16:30 p.m. at a site located at Ngong View Lane, Karen Ward, within Lang'ata Sub-County, Nairobi County.

"The incident resulted in two (2) unfortunate fatalities, two (2) critically injured persons, and seven (7) others with minor injuries. All injured persons were promptly evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical attention," the statement read.

The authority explained that the collapsed structure was a low-rise residential project that was still under construction at the time.

"The project is a proposed one (1) storey residential development that was under construction at the time of the incident. The occurrence took place during concrete casting works at the carport area of the structure," the statement added.

According to NCA, preliminary findings showed that a failure in temporary structural support systems is suspected, and the property owner has since been identified.

"Preliminary assessments indicate a suspected failure of the formwork system, which collapsed under the load of fresh concrete. The registered owner of the plot is indicated as Moses Nyakiongora," the statement continued.

The NCA further disclosed that the project was operating outside regulatory requirements and has since been halted.

"The construction project was not registered with the Authority and remains suspended vide Suspension Order No. 165431 dated 10th January 2026," the statement further read.

On emergency response and site security, the authority said rescue operations were completed swiftly and the area remains restricted.

"The Authority, in collaboration with emergency response teams, was on site shortly after the incident occurred. Rescue operations were concluded last evening, and the area remains secured and cordoned off," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the Engineers Board of Kenya confirmed it has also taken action, beginning with site visits and engagement with professionals linked to the project.

"Officers from the EBK visited the site on January 5th, 2026, officially commencing investigations into the incident.

"We are in contact with the two Engineers involved to establish their specific roles in the design and construction supervision of the project with a view to establish the next course of action," the body said.

The board said it will escalate the probe by appointing independent experts to determine the technical cause of the collapse.

"Following these preliminary investigations, the Board will also appoint an independent panel of expert engineers next week to determine the technical cause of the collapse; and ensure full compliance with the Engineers Act, 2011," it added.

EBK also explained that responsibility in construction projects is shared across multiple actors, each with defined duties.

"Projects of this magnitude involve various stakeholders with clearly defined and distinct, yet complementary roles. Contractors are expected to demonstrate technical competence, county governments to provide effective oversight and ensure compliance with set standards, and financial institutions to safeguard value for money," the agency further said.