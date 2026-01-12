Editor's Review The ODM Party leadership has held high-level consultative talks as the party reflects on its political priorities amid evolving national developments.

In a statement on Monday, January 12, party leader Oburu Oginga said the meeting was convened to allow the party’s leadership to engage directly on key issues facing the nation and the movement.

"I convened a meeting of the ODM Central Management Committee in Vipingo, Kilifi, in my capacity as Party Leader, for a consultative discussion and engagement on emerging political and national issues," he said.

File image of the ODM top leadership

Oburu added that ODM remains anchored on consultation with its members and the wider public as it charts its future direction.

"As the Orange Democratic Movement, we remain firmly committed to internal consultation, unity of purpose, and principled leadership. We continue to listen to our members and the Kenyan people as we collectively shape the Party’s direction in the period ahead," he stated.

This comes days after Oburu met with Secretary General Edwin Sifuna in a move that came amid ongoing tension within the ODM.

In a statement following the meeting on Wednesday, January 7, Oburu noted that Sifuna remains a sober and principled voice within the party.

"I met with my friend, Senator Edwin Sifuna the Secretary General of the ODM Party this morning. He remains a sober and principled voice, embodying the democratic ideals we believe in as a party. We are one. We are united as the ODM Party," he said.

Oburu also highlighted the importance of open dialogue and the role of young leaders in shaping ODM’s future.

"As a leader, I believe we must encourage everyone to speak their mind. Differences of opinion do not mean division. Great parties, like ODM, grow through robust debate and unique challenges. That is where the progress and continuity of our party truly lie: in the hands of our young people," he added.

A day later, Oburu held talks with Minority Leader in the National Assembly and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

In a statement released on Thursday, January 8, ODM announced that a meeting between Oburu and Junet took place at the party leader's office in Nairobi.

"Minority Leader in the National Assembly, Junet Mohamed, this morning called on the Party Leader, Dr Oburu, at his office in Nairobi. They deliberated on matters relating to the party, its growth as well as the state of politics in the country," the party said.