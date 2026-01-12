Editor's Review The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has rolled out a new online financial reporting system designed to streamline regulatory submissions for licensed market intermediaries.

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has rolled out a new online financial reporting system designed to streamline regulatory submissions for licensed market intermediaries.

In a statement on Monday, January 12, CMA explained that licensed market intermediaries are required to submit Risk Based Capital Adequacy (RBCA) returns and a full set of financial statements periodically.

"The Capital Markets (Licensing Requirements) (General) Regulations, 2002, the Guidelines on Financial Resource Requirements for Market Intermediaries and the Capital Markets (Online Foreign Exchange Trading) Regulations 2017 require licensed market intermediaries to prepare and submit Risk Based Capital Adequacy (RBCA) returns and a full set of financial statements periodically and within the prescribed timelines," the statement read.

According to CMA, the submissions include monthly RBCA returns and management accounts, which must be prepared and submitted within fifteen days of the end of each calendar month.

The authority added that annual submissions, consisting of RBCA returns and audited financial statements, are to be submitted within three months following the end of the financial year.

"These submissions include monthly RBCA returns and corresponding management accounts which are to be prepared and submitted within fifteen days of the end of each calendar month and annual submission comprising of RBCA returns and audited financial statements which are to be prepared and submitted within three months following the end of the financial year," the statement added.

CMA confirmed that all returns are to be submitted electronically through the new platform, adding that the rollout of the system, which replaces the previous online submission portal, became effective on January 9, 2026.

"Submission of the above returns are to be made electronically through an online reporting system provided by the Authority.

"The purpose of this Circular is to provide guidance on the rollout of a new reporting system, which replaces the current online submission portal effective January 9, 2026. This new system is accessible through the link https://onlineservices.cma.or.ke/," the statement further read.

CMA urged market intermediaries to submit their RBCA returns and related financial statements promptly through the new system to remain compliant with regulatory requirements.

"You are therefore advised to make your submission of RBCA returns and related financial statements through the new system within the prescribed timelines. Kindly ensure compliance and do not hesitate to contact the [email protected] in case you require further clarification," the statement concluded.

This comes months after CMA announced the approval of eight new Collective Investment Schemes and several sub-funds.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, the authority said the approvals were fully aligned with existing laws and regulations governing the sector.

"The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has granted approvals for the establishment of eight new Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) and sub-funds, in line with the Capital Markets Act and the Capital Markets (Collective Investment Schemes) Regulations, 2023," the statement read.

CMA explained that the decision is part of a strategy to expand the range of investment opportunities available to the public while boosting the overall stability of the market.

"The approvals are part of the Authority's ongoing efforts to enhance product diversification, strengthen investor protection, and deepen Kenya's capital markets through the expansion of regulated collective investment vehicles," the statement added.

The newly approved schemes and sub-funds include the Swala Capital Unit Trust Funds, which comprise the Swala Money Market Fund, Swala Balanced Fund, and Swala Equity Fund.

They also include the Lofty Corban Unit Trust Scheme, which has introduced the Lofty-Corban Private Debt Special Fund and the Lofty-Corban Global Assets Special Fund.

Additionally, the Sanlam Unit Trust Funds have added a new sub-fund named the Sanlam Multi-Asset Special Kenya Shilling Fund.

Further approvals include the XENO Unit Trust Scheme, which consists of the XENO Kenya Money Market Fund (USD), the XENO Kenya International Equity Special Fund (USD), and the XENO Kenya Bond Fund (USD).

The Globetec Unit Trust Scheme has been cleared to operate several sub-funds, including the Globetec Money Market Fund, Globetec Equity Fund, Globetec Fixed Income Fund, Globetec Dollar Fixed Income Fund, Globetec Multi-Asset Special Fund, and Globetec Dollar Multi-Asset Special Fund.

On the other hand, the Tradiam Unit Trust Scheme has been approved to run the Wekeza Money Market Fund.

Additionally, the Capital A Rejesha Umbrella Collective Investment Scheme has received approval for multiple sub-funds, namely the Capital A Rejesha Money Market Fund (USD), Capital A Rejesha Money Market Fund (KES), Capital A Rejesha Balanced Fund (KES), Capital A Rejesha Balanced Fund (USD), Capital A Rejesha Equity Fund (KES), Capital A Rejesha Equity Fund (USD), Capital A Rejesha Fixed Income Fund (KES), and Capital A Rejesha Fixed Income Fund (USD).