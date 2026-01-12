Editor's Review Gachagua acknowledged that the road to winning in 2027 as a united front may not be without friction.

Democracy for the Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua has outlined three key areas where the united opposition coalition may experience internal disagreements as they prepare for the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Monday, Gachagua acknowledged that while there is strong consensus on fielding a single presidential candidate against President William Ruto, the road to that unity may not be without friction.

According to the former Deputy President, the united opposition leaders may find themselves at odds over the timing of the candidate announcement, the formula for selecting the flagbearer, and issues related to the coalition's political parties.

"We may disagree on the timing. We may disagree on the formula. We may disagree on the political parties. We may disagree on the nitty-gritties," Gachagua stated.

However, he was quick to emphasize that despite these potential areas of disagreement, all coalition members remain committed to the fundamental goal of presenting a unified front.

"But the most important fundamental, and everybody is on board and is persuaded, at least to my knowledge, believing everybody is genuine, there is a serious commitment on all the players that we shall settle on one candidate," he assured.

Gachagua defended the opposition's decision not to hastily announce their presidential candidate, drawing historical parallels to support his position.

He referenced the 2002 election, noting that the opposition's single presidential candidate, Mwai Kibaki, was named just two months and 13 days before the December 27 election, on October 14, 2002.

"And when he was announced, the momentum went all the way to the election. We have a lot of time. We have a lot of time. We are not in a hurry, and Kenyans should not push us. Because we need to take time to get the right candidate," Gachagua explained.

The DCP leader outlined the opposition's strategic approach, emphasizing the need for each leader to mobilize their respective bases and strengthen their political parties before making a final decision on the flagbearer.

"We need every leader who is interested to mobilize his backyard, his stronghold. We need to strengthen the political parties in the coalition. When we have strengthened our parties, when we have mobilized our supporters to remove Ruto from power,” he stated.

Despite acknowledging potential disagreements, Gachagua expressed confidence that all coalition members have pledged to support the candidate who emerges as the agreed-upon choice.

"Everybody has committed that if he or she is not the candidate, they will not walk out, they will support the one who has been agreed on," he said.

File image of DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua.



Gachagua's comments come amid a difference of opinion with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka regarding when the opposition should reveal its candidate.

Earlier, speaking on Saturday, January 3, at Githurai in Kiambu County, Gachagua had cautioned against announcing the candidate too early, warning that premature disclosure could expose the flagbearer to government harassment and potential prosecution.

"Don't rush us or pressure us to name our presidential candidate now. If we announce a candidate at this time, President Ruto will harass the candidate. We will unveil our candidate in December or January next year," Gachagua had stated.

In contrast, Kalonzo had previously announced that the united opposition would unveil its 2027 presidential candidate in the first quarter of 2026.

Speaking on Tuesday, December 30, the former vice president had stated, "I make this commitment to you: by the first quarter of 2026, the name of our presidential candidate will be made known to Kenyans. I think it's only fair that we work in that direction. I will personally do everything possible to hold our team together."

The Wiper leader had indicated that once a candidate is selected, the opposition will launch a campaign trail to popularize their 2027 presidential flagbearer.