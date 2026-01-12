Editor's Review Doctors at KNH have successfully performed a life-saving medical procedure on a two-year-old after pieces of food became lodged in his lung.

Doctors at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have successfully performed a life-saving medical procedure on a two-year-old after pieces of food became lodged in his lung.

In a statement on Monday, January 12, KNH said the toddler, identified as Jaydeen, was rushed to KNH after developing a persistent cough following a choking incident during Christmas celebrations in Thika.

According to his mother, Caroline, the child choked after eating groundnuts and drinking milk, an episode that initially appeared to pass but later raised serious health concerns.

"He suddenly started choking. I froze, then panic took over," she recalled.

Despite visiting several health facilities over the following week, Jaydeen’s condition did not improve, prompting Caroline to seek further care at KNH on New Year’s Day.

Upon assessment, doctors conducted tests that revealed a collapsed section of the child’s right lung, suggesting the presence of a foreign body in the airway.

On Monday, January 5, a specialised team led by Consultant Paediatric Pulmonologist Dr. Diana Marangu carried out a delicate procedure to remove the obstruction.

Using a rigid bronchoscopy, the doctors successfully retrieved multiple pieces of peanut that were deeply lodged in the toddler’s lung.

The procedure was completed without the need for surgery.

Jaydeen was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for overnight observation and showed steady improvement.

He has since made a full recovery and been discharged.

"I will never forget that day. I’m just grateful my son got a second chance," Caroline added.

KNH said the case highlights the risks posed by small food items to young children and the importance of seeking specialised care when symptoms persist.

"For this family, KNH was where their fear ended and hope returned. Their story is also an important reminder, especially during busy schedules: small foods like groundnuts can be a serious choking risk for young children under three," KNH said.

This comes months after a 52-year-old man from Kiambu County regained the ability to walk following an intervention by medical specialists at KNH.

In a statement on Tuesday, November 11, KNH revealed how its team helped Ibrahim Mungai reclaim his mobility after 20 years of immobility caused by tuberculosis of the spine.

"After 20 years in bed, Ibrahim Mungai (52 years) is walking back to life. In 2004, tuberculosis of the spine left him bedridden. For over two decades, in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, he faced the immense challenges of immobility and the secondary health issues that followed," the statement read.

KNH explained that Mungai’s condition worsened over the years, leading to severe infections and kidney complications that threatened his life.

However, the hospital's medical team mounted an intensive recovery plan that eventually pulled Mungai back from the brink.

"In July 2025, his journey took a critical turn when he was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH). He arrived fighting for his life with severe pressure sores, a rampant Urinary Tract Infection, and failing kidneys. The situation became so dire he fell into a deep, 3-day coma.

"But our medical team refused to give up. After six intensive dialysis sessions, a miracle happened: Ibrahim woke up. He then bravely underwent a 2-hour surgery on August 4th, 2025 to address a serious scrotal infection and began the long road to recovery," the statement added.

Speaking about his renewed lease on life, Mungai expressed immense gratitude and hope for the future.

"I have gotten a positive overview about life. I want to go back to my community and continue with my cobbler business," he said.