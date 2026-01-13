Editor's Review Kenya Film School has announced the opening of its March 2026 intake, inviting applications from aspiring creatives.

Kenya Film School has announced the opening of its March 2026 intake, inviting applications from aspiring creatives.

For the March 2026 intake, the institution, which operates under the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, is offering training across several key disciplines in film production.

These include directing, script writing, cinematography, video editing, and sound engineering.

How to apply

To apply, applicants are required to collect and complete application forms either physically or online.

Forms can be obtained from the Kenya Film School campus located at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani - Indoor Arena.

Alternatively, applicants can access the application form and intake requirements through the school’s official online platforms.

Application forms are also available at Department of Film Services regional offices across the country, including Nairobi, Kisumu, Eldoret, Kisii, Nakuru, Embu, Garissa, and Mombasa.

The school has set a clear deadline for submissions, with all applications required to be completed and submitted by January 31, 2026.

Prospective students are encouraged to apply early to ensure their applications are processed in time for consideration.

File image of camera operators

Elsewhere, the Open University of Kenya (OUK) has announced 62 academic and administrative job vacancies.

Academic vacancies include: Deputy Director, Teaching and Learning, Senior Lecturer Computer Science, Lecturer Computer Science, Tutorial Fellow Computer Science, Research Assistant Computer Science, Lecturer Mathematics, Lecturer Statistics, Tutorial Fellow Mathematics/ Statistics, Lecturer Community Health Nursing, Tutorial Fellow Midwifery, Lecturer Agricultural Economics, and Tutorial Fellow General Agriculture.

In the School of Business and Economics, there are vacancies for lecturers in Accounting and Human Resource Management. There are also vacancies for Tutorial Fellows in Finance, Supply Chain and Logistics Management, and Project Management.

In the School of Education, OUK had openings for lecturers teaching Kiswahili and English, and Education Psychology.

OUK is also looking to employ a Tutorial Fellow in Technology Education (Power Mechanics) and a Research Assistant in Education-English Literature.

Other job vacancies in the university are; Principal ICT Officer, Senior ICT Officer Network Security and Infrastructure, Senior ICT Officer Research Assistant (EdTech & AI Focus), Senior ICT Officer Full Stack Developer, ICT Officer Learner support & Learning Ops (Curators), ICT Officer Multimedia Designer (UI/UX & Digital Media), ICT Officer Full Stack Developer, Systems Librarian Officer II and Senior Audit Assistant I.

Further, OUK is looking to recruit a Deputy Director, Human Resource Management, Senior Procurement Officer, Senior Procurement Assistant II, Senior Accountant, Assistant Director, Legal Services, Senior Assistant Registrar, Administration Officer II, Accounts Assistant II, Driver I, Clerical Officer I, and Clerical Officer II.

Interested candidates are required to submit an Application Letter, a detailed Curriculum Vitae indicating academic qualifications, professional experience, and academic leadership.

The applications should be addressed to: The Vice-Chancellor, Open University of Kenya, P.O. Box 2440-00606, Nairobi, Kenya. and must be submitted online through https://ouk.ac.ke/careers.

The deadline for submitting applications is February 2, 2026.