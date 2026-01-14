Editor's Review Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi has claimed a political witch-hunt after his multi-million business premises along Douglas Wakiihuri Road near Nyayo Stadium were demolished.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 14, after visiting the premises, Wamatangi said he took a lease from Kenya Railways to build the property and pays for the land every month.

The UDA governor wondered when the political persecution against him would come to an end.

“I went to Kenya Railways and took a lease, and I pay for it every month, but now what has happened is just politics.

“I am asking myself when this political persecution against me will end. I have employed so many youths here over all these years,” said Wamatangi.

File image of a vehicle destroyed after Wamatangi's business premises were demolished.

The Kiambu Governor said he was not served a notice before the business premises were demolished.

Wamatangi noted that his lawyers even obtained a court order to stop the demolition after he received threats that the property was being demolished.

“There was no notice at all. If anyone has they should come forward to say they have one. We even have court orders that were issued after he heard threats that they wanted to demolish the property,” he stated.

Further, Wamatangi termed the demolition as an act of cowardice aimed at distracting him from his development agenda in Kiambu County.

He vowed to focus on working for the Kiambu residents until 2027, when the campaign period ahead of the General Election will start.

“This is an act of cowardice because I am not focusing on politics; this is intended to silence me and remove me from the development agenda, but I have made a decision that I am going to work for the people of Kiambu completely without politicking until 2027.

“But that does not mean I will not run for governor, I will be the governor of Kiambu in 2027 god willing,” added Wamatangi.

On Tuesday, January 13, night excavators and bulldozers demolished Wamatangi’s businesses along with vehicles and other property at the premises.

The demolition was carried out with several police officers providing security as the contractors brought down the structures.

Among the properties destroyed during the demolition were a car wash facility and a restaurant.

Photos of the aftermath of the demolition seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed building structures and several vehicles completely destroyed.

This is the second time Wamatangi’s property has been destroyed. In 2019, his car bazaar and car wash business were demolished after authorities alleged that the land had been grabbed.