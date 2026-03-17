Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions set to affect multiple areas across eight counties on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions set to affect multiple areas across eight counties on Wednesday, March 18.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 17, the company said the interruptions will occur at different times throughout the day, with most areas expected to experience outages between morning and late afternoon.

In Nairobi, parts of Parklands will experience power interruption from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting Part of Parklands Road, Parklands Police Station, Sivachi Road, The Crescent Road, Maua Close, Mövenpick Hotel area, Mayfair Casino and adjacent customers.

In the same region, parts of Ruai will be without electricity from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., including Quickmart Supermarket, Ruai Family Hospital, Kamulu, Stage 26, Kanisani, Ngundu and nearby customers.

In Kajiado County, Lower Matasia will face outages from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting Kamula, Barabara Mpya, Kahara St. Patrick, Mwalimu Road, Oleteyani, Ilimasin, Olooses, Kisamis, Homeboys, Lingaloj, Ilidoriak, Tinga, Esonorua and surrounding areas.

Additionally, Ngong Hills will be affected during the same hours, with interruptions in Kamula, Nkoroi, Matasia and adjacent customers.

Nakuru County’s Maai Mahiu area will also experience a power shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting Maai Mahiu Town, Governor, Muniu, Old Kijabe, IDP Camps Longonot, Kiambogo, Sision, Msafiri, Kimunyu, Mafuta Taa, Kigecha, Satellite, and Dry Port (Old Line).

Jumbo AAA, Longonot Chicken, Mayer’s, China Wu-Yi, Goldstone, Manyatta, Jaeda, Kingstone, Stonematt, Bhudia, Addpack, Hipstone, Nyakinyua, Utheri wa Lari, Ewaso Kedong Market, Najile and nearby customers will also be affected.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Kakamega County, Musaga and Malava Market areas will be affected from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., covering Musaga, Samitsi, Malanga, Malava Market, Malichi, Tumbeni, Kakoyi, Kambi Mwanza Market, Shamberere, West Kenya Sugar, Mahira, Shianda Matende, KWS, Ivakale, Kambiri, Shanderema, Ileho, Bulovi, Inguvuli, Kuvasali and adjacent customers.

Kisumu County’s Kibigori Market will face outages from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting Kibigori Market, Chepsweta Market and surrounding areas.

In Migori County, parts of the county will also experience interruptions within the same timeframe, impacting Obama, Kokuro Secondary School, Gamba, Nyatambe, Ondome, Siruti, Odongo Oher and nearby customers.

In Nyeri County, the Kiamabara and Mukangu areas will be without electricity from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The outage will affect Kirigu Coffee Factory, Gatina Market, Gakuyu Secondary School, Mukangu Dispensary, Mukangu Market, Mukangu Coffee Factory, Gatina Village, Konyu Two Plots, Matira-ini Primary School, Matira-ini Village, Kiamabara Market, Mungetho Market, Karema-ini Booster, Ihiga Village, Kieni Coffee Factory, Kieni Village, Kagumo-ini Coffee Factory, Mt. Carmel Secondary School, Gathugu Coffee Factory, and Gathugu Market.

Gaiti Village, Ruharu Village, Munengere Village, Gaturiri Coffee Factory, Gaturiri Market, Kahara DEB, Gachiara Village, Kiamabara Dispensary, Kahara Village, Karogoto Market, Kahiga Village, Thamaru Village, Ngunguru Secondary School, Kiambachi Village, Ngurumo Dispensary, Ngunguru Coffee Factory, Maingirano Village, Safaricom Boosters, Airtel Boosters and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Kiambu County, Kagwe, Kamburu and Gatamaiyu areas will experience outages from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting Ngeteti Village, Kagwe Shops, Kagwe Tea Factory, Matimbei Market, Kagaa Market, Gatamaiyo Market, Nyanduma Market and surrounding customers.