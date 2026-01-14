Editor's Review The government has issued a notice to Kenyans residing in Saudi Arabia, announcing the launch of a 24/7 emergency consular service to assist those in distress.

The State Department for Foreign Affairs has issued a notice to Kenyans residing in Saudi Arabia, announcing the launch of a 24/7 emergency consular service to assist those in distress.

In an update on Wednesday, January 14, the Consulate General of the Republic of Kenya in Jeddah said the service is accessible via a toll-free line.

"The Kenya Consulate in Jeddah has launched a toll free number for emergency consular services available 24/7," the consulate announced.

The toll-free number, 8001000352, is now operational, and the consulate has reassured Kenyans that support is available at any hour of the day.

"We're ready to help you navigate with care and respect. Call us anytime your safety and wellbeing matters. Help is only one call away," the consulate added.

This comes months after the government announced that Kenyan workers in Saudi Arabia were set to benefit from a new minimum wage regulation that will take effect early next year.

In a statement on Sunday, November 16, the Kenyan Embassy in Riyadh informed Kenyan workers that a new minimum salary has been set to take effect from February 2026.

According to the Embassy, the move is part of ongoing labor reforms by the Saudi government aimed at improving work conditions for foreign workers.

"The Embassy wishes to inform all Kenyan workers that, effective February 2026, the Government of Saudi Arabia will implement a minimum salary of SAR 1,000 (Ksh34,455) per month for all workers. This is in line with ongoing labor reforms following changes to the Kafala system," the statement read.

File image of Kenyan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammed Ramadhan Ruwange and Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu

The Embassy further advised workers in Saudi Arabia to make necessary inquiries and ensure that their employers honor the new wage rules.

"The Embassy encourages Kenyan workers to verify with their employers regarding the implementation of the new minimum wage and to report any concerns through the Embassy’s official channels," the statement added.

Elsewhere, later that month, the Kenyan Embassy in Riyadh announced a mass registration exercise targeting Kenyans listed under Huroob in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on Sunday, November 30, the embassy said the process is already underway and is meant to assist distressed nationals who require official help to return home.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Riyadh wishes to inform all Kenyan nationals that mass registration for persons under Huroob is currently ongoing," the statement read.

The mission also highlighted that the Emergency Travel Certificate (ETC) application is open to all eligible Kenyans regardless of whether they have a passport at hand.

It clarified that any valid Kenyan identification document will be accepted during processing to ensure as many citizens as possible are assisted.

"Eligible Kenyans are advised to present themselves for Emergency Travel Certificate (ETC) processing with or without a passport, provided that you have any valid Kenyan identification document, such as National ID; Birth Certificate; Copy of Passport (if available); Driving License and Huduma Card," the statement added.

The embassy explained that the exercise is meant to support Kenyans facing hardship and ensure they have a safe route back to the country.

"This exercise is intended to assist Kenyans in distress and facilitate their safe return home," the statement concluded.