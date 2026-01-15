Editor's Review The United Nations Human Rights Office has raised concern over Uganda's actions to shut down public internet access during the election period.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 14, the UN said it was troubled by the move and the suspension of multiple non-governmental organisations ahead of the vote.

"Internet restrictions and suspension of 10 NGOs ahead of elections tomorrow are deeply worrying," the statement read.

The UN further noted that unrestricted access to information and communication is important to the integrity of elections.

As such, it stressed that Ugandans must be allowed to participate fully and freely in determining the direction of their country.

"Open access to communication & information is key to free & genuine elections. All Ugandans must be able to take part in shaping their future and the future of their country," the statement added.

Elsewhere, earlier Wednesday, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) explained the decision behind the temporary suspension of public internet access and selected mobile services during the election period.

In a statement, the UCC said the directive was issued after advice from the Inter-Agency Security Committee, instructing all licensed mobile network operators and internet service providers to temporarily suspend public internet access and selected mobile services during the elections.

"Following strong recommendation from the Inter-Agency Security Committee, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) on Tuesday issued a directive to all licensed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to temporarily suspend public internet access and selected mobile services during the election period," the statement read.

File image of Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Executive Director George Thembo

UCC explained that the suspension was intended to address threats linked to false information, electoral manipulation, and potential violence that could disrupt public order and national security.

"This measure was taken to mitigate the rapid spread of misinformation and disinformation, curb risks of electoral fraud, and prevent incitement to violence, all of which could undermine public order, national security and the integrity of the electoral process," the statement added.

UCC further clarified that not all services were affected, noting that critical and essential services were allowed to continue to ensure the country’s core systems and institutions remained functional.

"Services deemed essential were exempted to support critical systems and institutions necessary for maintaining normalcy and continuity in strategic areas of service delivery. Any internet-based services that are not life-saving or critical, and can reasonably be deferred, will regrettably remain suspended for the duration of this period," the statement further read.

UCC also provided a pathway for organizations that believe their services are essential but were not included in the exemptions to seek a review of their status.

"Institutions or service providers that believe their services are of a critical nature but have not been exempted may formally write to UCC for reconsideration by the Inter-Agency Security Committee," the statement concluded.