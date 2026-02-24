Editor's Review "The two agents of darkness will battle similar charges that are currently ongoing at Iten Law Courts."

Two convicts who had been found guilty of vandalising Kenya Power transformers have been slapped with an 11-year jail term.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 28, by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the agency lauded the conviction of the notorious vandals.

"Yesterday, February 23, 2026, the Butali Law Court found the two guilty of the charges, acknowledging that the case had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt, thus sentencing each to eleven (11) years imprisonment.

"The sentencing is a vital milestone in efforts to combat vandalism of critical national installations across the country," the DCI wrote.

However, the Investigative agency intimated that the convicts, Amos Swahili and Ernest Kemboi, will most likely spend more time in jail.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of a gavel used in court.

DCI disclosed that Sawahili and Kemboi had another case in a different court for committing the same offence.

"While spending behind bars, the two agents of darkness will battle similar charges that are currently ongoing at Iten Law Courts and Eldoret Law Courts," the statement read in part.

According to the charge sheet shared by the DCI, the police preferred to charge the two with vandalism of energy infrastructure in contravention of Cap 169 of the Energy Act.

The Act prescribes a Ksh5 million fine for any person who vandalises energy installations and infrastructure.

Felons convicted under this Act are also liable to a term of imprisonment of 10 years. The presiding judge can decide to issue both offenders with both.

In addition, any person who vandalises or attempts to vandalise energy installations can face a civil case instituted against them to make good of the loss suffered.