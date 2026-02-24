Editor's Review The campaign aims to turn every qualifying bet into a potential win, offering participants an opportunity to walk away with significant rewards.

Pepeta.com has unveiled its latest promotional campaign dubbed 'Mapenzi Angani' (Love in the Air), a month-long initiative designed to reward its loyal gaming community with daily cash prizes and high-end gadgets.

The campaign, which runs through February and concludes in early March 2026, aims to turn every qualifying bet into a potential win, offering participants an opportunity to walk away with significant rewards.

The promotion introduces daily cash rewards structured around the highest multipliers achieved by players.

With a minimum stake of just Ksh20, participants stand a chance to earn from a daily prize pool that recognizes the top 15 players each day.

The top performer will receive Ksh10,000, followed by Ksh9,000 for second place and Ksh8,000 for third place.

Fourth and fifth place winners will take home Ksh7,000 and Ksh6,000 respectively, while sixth to ninth place prizes range between Ksh5,000 and Ksh2,000.

Players ranked between 10th and 15th will each receive Ksh1,000.

Pepeta.com 'Mapenzi Angani' campaign

Beyond the daily cash prizes, Pepeta has added attractive gadget giveaways to heighten the excitement.

Throughout the promotion, a total of 15 Samsung A36 smartphones will be awarded as weekly prizes.

The grand prize winner will walk away with an iPhone 17 Pro Max, which will be presented at the grand finale of the campaign.

The promotion is scheduled to officially conclude on March 3, 2026.

The company says the 'Mapenzi Angani' campaign follows recent technological upgrades aimed at enhancing user convenience and accessibility.

Pepeta has fully integrated Airtel Money into its payment systems and introduced the USSD code *457#, enabling users to access services and place bets more seamlessly.

These enhancements are expected to support smoother participation in the promotion.