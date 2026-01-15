Editor's Review Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has opened up on his fallout with President William Ruto’s administration.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, January 14, Nyoro said the ruling UDA party deviated from its campaign promises to Kenyans.

He pointed out that the government has been borrowing, yet it promised Kenyans to go slow on taking loans.

“I think it is the party that deviated. Because when we were campaigning, I had a chance to come here to sell our agenda. The party has deviated from what we were to do.

“I have spoken on several issues, but the primary one is around the economy. We told Kenyans that we were not going to borrow the kind of money we are borrowing now, we promised that we will go slow on borrowing because for sustainable development its not about spending now but the future of our economy,” said Nyoro.

File image of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

The Kiharu MP also said the Ruto administration is not delivering on its promise of properly funding the education sector.

“We were also to give education the primacy it deserves; I don’t think the party is doing what we sold to the Kenyan people, and especially when it comes to funding education and holistic things, for example, what we are doing in terms of decent, people are having alternative voices, especially with the young people,” Nyoro stated.

The UDA MP further said he is disappointed with the government not fulfilling its campaign pledges to Kenyans.

Nyoro has been criticizing the government’s economic decisions in recent days, especially on the proposed sale of Safaricom PLC shares and the expansion of the Rironi-Mau Summit highway.

On December 26, 2025, Nyoro revealed that he last spoke to President Ruto before the end of his tenure as chair of the powerful Budget and Appropriations Committee.

"The last time we spoke was during the last moments I served as chairman of the Budget and Appropriations Committee," he said.

The Kiharu MP was removed as the Chairperson of the Budget and Appropriations Committee on March 12, 2025.

Nyoro was replaced by Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi.

The changes followed the broad-based government framework agreement between President Ruto and the late Raila Odinga.

Speaking after being removed from the position, Nyoro stated that he did not know why he was replaced.

He added that he had never received any complaint from the Kenya Kwanza leadership, including Ruto, over his performance in the committee.