Editor's Review Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has announced that the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Kisumu will begin in March 2026.

In an update on Tuesday, February 24, Governor Nyong’o said the extension of the SGR is now set to move into the implementation stage.

The Kisumu County boss noted that the project will include 83 kilometers within the county.

“Construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Phase 2B & 2C from Naivasha to Kisumu and onward to Malaba is expected to begin in March,” said Nyong’o.

“The 269-kilometre extension from Suswa/Naivasha to Kisumu will include approximately 83 kilometres within Kisumu County, running from Sondu through Ahero to Kisumu Town and continuing toward Malaba via Kisumu West Sub-County,” said Nyong’o.

File image of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

Governor Nyong'o made the announcement following a consultative meeting with MPs and MCAs from affected areas in Kisumu County.

The meeting also brought together officials from the Kenya Railways, National Land Commission, and the National Government.

Governor Nyong’o disclosed that the discussions focused on compensation for people who will be affected, youth participation in construction, and other project impacts.

“We resolved that all relevant agencies will conduct grassroots consultations in local villages as implementation begins,” Nyong’o added.

Meanwhile, Kenya Railways has announced that the proposed SGR Phase 2B project will include 79 railway bridges, 8 tunnels, 376 culverts, and 26 stations in the initial phase.

The project will also have an 8.68-kilometre branch line linking the main railway to the proposed Kisumu Port.

On November 8, 2025, Transport CS Davis Chirchir said the government is planning to utilize the Railway Development Levy (RDL) to finance the extension of the SGR to Malaba.

CS Chirchir also said they are exploring options of issuing a bond or seeking loans from development banks.

“We will basically look at financial markets and the available instruments, leveraging, of course, on the (RDLF) revenues. A railway should attract long-term borrowing, and we are looking at a 15-year facility; the 2 per cent RDLF charge is sufficient to support us,” he stated.

The extension of the 475-kilometre SGR line is estimated to cost the government Ksh645.8 billion ($5billion).

The Naivasha–Malaba SGR will pass through Narok, Bomet, Nyamira, Kisumu, and Busia counties.