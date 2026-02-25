Editor's Review The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie Helen, is scheduled to visit Kenya.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie Helen, is scheduled to visit Kenya.

In a communique on Wednesday, February 25, the British High Commission said the Duchess of Edinburgh’s visit is aimed at promoting the role of women in peacebuilding, security, and growth.

The commission noted that the visit will focus on three key objectives: strengthening UK–Kenya collaboration on women, peace, and security, and championing the role of women peacebuilders in conflict resolution and peacebuilding efforts.

The visit by the Duchess of Edinburgh will also highlight the vital role of Kenyan women in leadership and decision-making.

“Ahead of International Women’s Day (8 March), the United Kingdom will deepen its partnership with Kenya as HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh visits the country this week to advance shared priorities on Women, Peace and Security (WPS), strengthen cooperation on community resilience, and support women’s leadership across the country,” read part of the statement.

File image of the Duchess of Edinburgh.

During the visit, the Duchess will meet President William Ruto to discuss ongoing cooperation under the UK–Kenya Strategic Partnership.

Her itinerary in Kenya will also include an engagement with senior women leaders in the Kenyan Government, an engagement with women business leaders, and entrepreneurs.

The Duchess will further meet women peacebuilders working at the heart of community resilience to understand the central role women play in preventing and resolving conflict, bridging community divides, and strengthening local stability.

Commenting on the visit of the Duchess to Kenya, UK Chargé d’Affaires Ed Barnett said it reflects the shared commitment between Kenya and the UK to place women at the centre of their partnership.

“The United Kingdom is proud to stand alongside Kenya in advancing the Women, Peace and Security agenda.

“Women are driving peace, stability, and economic progress in every part of this country, and their leadership is essential to resilient communities and inclusive growth. This visit reflects our shared commitment to making women central to the Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership. We're going far, together,” said Barnett.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is a member of the Royal family and is married to Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Edward is the youngest sibling of King Charles III.

The Duchess’s visit to Kenya comes almost two years after King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited Kenya.

The royals arrived in Kenya in October 2023, making it their first visit to a Commonwealth nation since King Charles III ascended to the throne.

During the four-day visit from October 31 to November 3, 2023, the royal couple was received by President Ruto and toured Nairobi and Mombasa cities.