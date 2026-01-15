Editor's Review The "HON. ISAAC MWAURA FOR KIAMBU COUNTY SENATOR 2027" has been created as a public group.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has issued a strong warning to Kenyans about a fraudulent social media group falsely claiming to represent his bid for the Kiambu County senatorial seat in 2027.

On Thursday, January 15, Mwaura alerted the public through his verified social media account about impersonators exploiting his name and image to create fake political groups online.

"This page is a fraud. Be very careful. Someone is overworking," Mwaura cautioned, sharing screenshots of the fraudulent Facebook group.

The fraudulent group, titled "HON. ISAAC MWAURA FOR KIAMBU COUNTY SENATOR 2027," has been presented as a public group with three members at the time Mwaura flagged it.

The group features Mwaura's image and appears designed to give the impression of an official campaign platform for the 2027 senatorial elections in Kiambu County.

However, the Government Spokesperson made it clear that he has no connection to the group and warned Kenyans against joining or engaging with the page.

A collage of fake groups and polls.

In addition to the fraudulent group, Mwaura also exposed fake opinion polls being circulated online that falsely bear his name and purport to show voting intentions for the Kiambu senatorial race.

The fake polls, branded with “Swiss Poll Int”, claim to show results of a hypothetical senatorial election for Kiambu County.

According to the fabricated poll graphics, which claim to be from "13th January 2026," the survey alleges that Hon. Karungo Thangwa would receive 44.0% of the vote, followed by Hon. Kogi Investor at 20.0%, Hon. George Maara at 14.0%, and Hon. Isaac Mwaura at 12.0%.

The fake poll also indicates that 7.0% of respondents are undecided and 3.0% support other candidates.

The graphics claim to have a sample size of 1,141 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.0% at a 95% confidence level, all designed to lend false credibility to the fabricated data.

However, Mwaura has made it clear that these polls are completely fabricated and part of the fraudulent scheme using his identity.