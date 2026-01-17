Editor's Review The former legislator was taken from his Nakuru home on Wednesday night.

Protests rocked Mwea town on Friday after their former Member of Parliament, Peter Gitau Njuguna, was abducted by individuals believed to be security officers.

According to reports, the former legislator was at his Nakuru home on Wednesday night when men in a Subaru and two ProBox vehicles parked outside his gate.

Gitau reportedly sought help from local police officers who arrived at the scene but left after a brief interaction with the men.

Despite the family reporting the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nakuru and at its headquarters, the former MP is yet to be traced.

His former constituents took to the streets on Friday, demanding his immediate release, blocking roads, and chanting slogans calling for justice.

"Our former MP was taken. He was taken by unknown people, but we hear it is the DCI," one protester stated.

The residents insisted that if the former legislator had committed any offense, he should be arrested through proper legal channels and accorded his constitutional rights.

"If Gitau has wronged the government, or wronged an individual, let him be legally arrested and taken to court. Let's meet in court with lawyers present. And if this is about politics, we are not going down," another Mwea resident stated.

The protesters expressed frustration over the lack of information regarding Gitau's whereabouts since his alleged abduction on January 14.

"On January 14 at 2 am in the night, Gitau was taken. Now we don't know where he is. We want him back," another demonstrator said.

The incident has sparked concerns about the rule of law and the manner in which arrests are conducted, with the family and residents calling on relevant authorities to disclose the former MP's location and the reasons for his detention.