Eliud Owalo is a Kenyan politician, economist and public servant whose career encompasses campaign strategy, government management and political contests across the country’s major political divides.

Born in Asembo, Siaya County, he is the grandson of Prophet Johanna Owalo, founder of the Nomiya Church, one of Kenya’s oldest independent African Christian movements.

He grew up in western Kenya before moving to Nairobi, where he lived in the Kibra informal settlement while pursuing higher education, an experience he said shaped his understanding of grassroots challenges.

Owalo holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Business Studies from Kenyatta University and an MBA in Human Resources Management from the University of Nairobi; he has also been pursuing a PhD in Strategic Management at the same university.

Before entering national politics, Owalo built a career in management consulting, leading Eliud & Associates, a firm providing advisory services on strategic planning, organisational design and performance management to both private and public sector clients.

Working for Raila Odinga

Owalo first came to national political attention through his work with the late former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga. In the 2013 presidential election, he served as chief campaign manager for Odinga’s bid for the presidency, coordinating strategic planning, campaign messaging and voter mobilisation efforts across multiple regions of the country.

Analysts and media reports noted his role in structuring the campaign’s operations and managing stakeholder engagement.

File image of Eliud Owalo and the late Raila Odinga.

Beyond the 2013 election cycle, Owalo remained involved in political strategy within networks aligned to Odinga’s movement, contributing to outreach efforts and campaign coordination through the mid‑2010s. His work in this period established him as a political figure with experience in large‑scale election management.

Leaving ODM and Contesting in Kibra

In 2019, Owalo formally left the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), the party that was led by Odinga. He stated in his resignation letter that his “political ideology, convictions and belief” no longer aligned with those of the party.

Shortly afterwards, Owalo announced his candidature for the Kibra parliamentary seat on an Amani National Congress (ANC) ticket, which was then led by Musalia Mudavadi.

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of the former MP, and Owal’s campaign was intended to translate his strategic experience into electoral representation.

However, he did not win the seat, with the race being won by the ODM candidate. Reports at the time noted Owalo’s focus on grassroots empowerment and social development as part of his campaign priorities in the densely populated constituency.

Alignment with William Ruto and the 2022 Election

Following his time with ANC and the Kibra contest, Owalo shifted his political alignment again ahead of the 2022 general election. He became closely associated with William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Coalition, contributing to strategic coordination aimed at broadening the coalition’s appeal beyond its core base.

In public statements after the election, Owalo said he had played a role in campaigning for Ruto “especially in Nyanza,” a region traditionally seen as a stronghold of the opposition.

Government Roles Under President Ruto

After Ruto’s victory in August 2022, Owalo was appointed Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and the Digital Economy.

In this executive post, he was responsible for steering the government’s digital transformation agenda and expanding access to information and communication services.

File image of President William and Eliud Owalo.

During his tenure, the ministry focused on initiatives such as widening broadband infrastructure, rolling out digital hubs and increasing digital literacy, efforts that garnered coverage in national media.

In mid‑2024, following a broader Cabinet reorganisation by President Ruto, Owalo left the Cabinet when the entire Cabinet was dissolved amid political pressures and restructuring.

Shortly thereafter, the President appointed him Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Delivery and Government Efficiency in the Executive Office of the President.

In this position, he was tasked with monitoring and coordinating implementation of government programmes, overseeing the Government Delivery Unit and working with ministries and agencies to evaluate performance against national priorities.

Resignation and 2027 Presidential Bid

On January 11, 2026, Owalo publicly announced his intention to contest the presidency in the 2027 general election during an event marking the anniversary of his grandfather’s death at the Nomiya Church headquarters in Siaya County.

In his announcement, he said that after more than 15 years of working behind the scenes for other leaders, he believed it was time to seek the nation’s top office himself, emphasising what he described as a commitment to serve “the Kenyan people” rather than individual political figures.

Following this declaration, Owalo resigned from his role as Deputy Chief of Staff, stating that continuing to hold a government position was no longer tenable given his decision to contest the presidency. His exit marked a formal break with the Ruto administration and signalled the start of his independent campaign efforts.