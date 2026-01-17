Editor's Review The MP spoke just days after Juja MP George Koimburi quit the DCP leader's camp for Ruto's.

Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji has dismissed claims that he is planning a walk-out from former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua's camp.

Mukunji is among the Mt Kenya MPs aligned with Gachagua and opposing President William Ruto's regime.

Setting the record straight, the lawmaker explained that his political decisions are shaped by what the common citizenry wants, stating that he cannot join a regime that has failed Kenyans.

"I don't have a price tag. I stand where the common citizen sends me. I can't join a government that failed its promises to Kenyans," he said.

The MP blamed former Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria for advancing the claims that he was on his way out of Gachagua's side.

He claimed Kuria had been sent by the government to entice him with money to consider joining Kenya Kwanza.

"Don't bother sending Moses Kuria and others. Don't waste the money; I can't be bought. I hold onto my stance consistent with the citizens," Mukunji said.

Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji.

Mukunji's clarification came days after Juja MP George Koimburi announced ditching Gachagua's camp for Ruto's.

Explaining the move, the lawmaker claimed that Gachagua's DCP party was extorting aspirants for the 2027 elections, adding that the former deputy president betrayed him by entrusting the ticket for Juja MP to another aspirant far from him.

Koimburi claimed that the aspirant in question bribed Gachagua to get the ticket, parting with an alleged KSh 5 million.

“I cannot accept a party that takes bribes or demands money from people who want to contest for certain positions,” Koimburi added.

He said his focus was on reuniting with Ruto and lobbying for development projects for the benefit of his Juja constituents.

“I will go to State House to ask for roads and deliver them to the people of Juja. When 2027 comes and politics begins, I will direct my people on where to cast their votes, based on where I will be,” Koimburi said.