Editor's Review Lukenya University raised an alarm after a group of elephants was filmed chasing students.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has successfully relocated five elephants that had been spotted near Lukenya University following safety concerns raised by students.

In a statement on Saturday, January 17, 2026, KWS reported that a coordinated operation involving multiple teams had been conducted to address the threat posed by the animals to students and staff.

The wildlife authority worked alongside Tsavo Trust, Kamungi Rangers, and the Lukenya University team to safely move the elephants away from areas frequented by students.

KWS emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in managing human-wildlife conflict, noting that the successful relocation demonstrated how partnerships can effectively safeguard both people and animals.

The university management confirmed that the elephants were moved early Friday morning to a quieter section of the institution's expansive conservancy, away from high-traffic areas where students regularly pass.

According to Lukenya University, the relocation was conducted at approximately 8:30 a.m., following concerns raised by students about the aggressive behavior of the elephants within the conservancy.

"Following concerns raised by our students about aggressive elephants within our conservancy, Lukenya University Management worked closely with Tsavo Trust and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS)," the university stated.

"This morning at approximately 8:30 a.m., five elephants were safely moved to a quieter section of our 1,000-acre conservancy away from high-traffic areas."

File image of KWS offices.

The institution expressed appreciation for the swift response by the wildlife authorities.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to KWS and Tsavo Trust for their swift and professional response in ensuring the safety of both our learners and the elephants," the university added.

The institution reaffirmed its commitment to environmental conservation while ensuring the safety of its community.

"Lukenya University remains committed to being a green institution that champions wildlife conservation while promoting peaceful coexistence with nature," the statement concluded.

The relocation operation comes after students from Lukenya University raised the alarm about a group of elephants that was filmed chasing students on a motorbike on their way to school.

The viral video sparked widespread concern on social media about the safety of the route students use, with many calling on KWS to urgently address the issue and ensure the security of learners accessing the campus.