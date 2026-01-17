Editor's Review Kahiga, who hosted Gachagua in Nyeri a week ago, joined President Ruto in his second visit to Nyeri in less than a week.

Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga could not expressly state his support for President William Ruto's re-election after he was put to task by Embu governor Cecily Mbarire.

Kahiga was among the attendees of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party's grassroots leaders’ meeting organised on Saturday, January 17, at Sagana State Lodge and attended by President William Ruto.

Mbarire, who is the UDA party national chairman, challenged Kahiga to declare his position regarding the 2027 presidential vote.

She sought to get the governor's pronouncement that he supports Ruto's re-election.

"Governor, you are my brother. All these Nyeri people belong to the 'two-term' team; can you tell them where you belong?" Mbarire challenged Kahiga.

However, seeming to be careful, Kahiga didn't answer directly, instead referring the question to the audience.

The locals shouted in favour of Ruto, Kahiga acknowledging it as his position.

The Nyeri governor has been careful in his pronouncements regarding the presidential vote, given that he has in the past declared support for former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

While seeming to warm up to Ruto's side, the governor has yet to denounce Gachagua.

On Sunday, January 11, Kahiga once again came under scrutiny for his political positioning after appearing to align with both Ruto and Gachagua.

Within a single week, he engaged separately with the two leaders: on Friday, January 9, he hosted Gachagua at a rally in Nyeri, and two days later joined Ruto at a church service in Othaya.

During that service, local leaders pressed Kahiga to commit to Ruto’s camp.

Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami cautioned him against confusing residents by straddling both sides, urging him to take a firm stand for the county’s progress.

Senator Wahome Wamatinga echoed the same sentiment, advising Kahiga to distance himself from Gachagua’s faction if he intended to remain with Ruto.

Responding to the criticism, Kahiga insisted he maintains a strong relationship with the president.

He said that as governor, it is his duty to welcome the head of state whenever he visits Nyeri.

“I have accompanied the president at every function in Nyeri. I voted for him, he is my president, and I am the governor. Where is the confusion? I remain with the president, and it is my responsibility to serve alongside him,” he stated.

Although he acknowledged his cordial ties with Gachagua, leader of the DCP party, Kahiga clarified that he is still a member of UDA and has no plans to defect.

For now, he said, his priority is serving the people of Nyeri, with any future political decisions to be addressed at the appropriate time.