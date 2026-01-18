Editor's Review The president noted that God was exposing his enemies day by day.

President William Ruto has told off the opposition for what he suggested is thriving on lies and conjectures for political gain.

He referenced the recent admission by the Rigathi Gachagua-led Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) that Juja MP George Koimburi was never abducted last May.

Speaking in Nyeri on Saturday, January 17, while meeting the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) grassroots leaders, the president noted that the opposition has never had an agenda for the country and would go as far as staging situations to appeal to the common citizenry.

This, the president, was coming to light in the fullness of time, adding that Kenyans can ultimately tell the gimmicks used by his opponents to court support.

"They were blaming the government for abducting an MP. Recently, they revealed themselves and how they staged everything. God is exposing our enemies; they are coming out on their own. You can hide your lies, but at the end of the day, the truth will reveal itself. You can now see for yourselves. People can now learn that all that was being said was not the truth," Ruto said.

The president noted that such theatrics can't transform the country, telling Kenyans that the opposition as it is now has no transformative plan for the country.

President William Ruto addressing UDA grassroots leaders in Nyeri.

In a statement on Thursday, January 15, the DCP party revealed that Koimburi had staged his forcible disappearance in May 2025 to avoid court appearances.

According to the party, Koimburi had a litany of cases he faced, and to avoid accountability in the court, he faked his missing.

"Indeed, our party leader has been extremely careful after Koimburi embarrassed him by lying to him that he had been abducted by police a few months ago only to learn that he had 'abducted himself' to avoid arrest over land fraud cases," a statement from the party read in part.

This was in response to Koimburi's claims that the party had turned into an extortion chamber where aspirants are sold party tickets.

The MP hit the headlines on May 25, 2025, when he was found abandoned in a coffee farm in his constituency.

He was taken to The Karen Hospital, with Gachagua and his allies visiting him there.

Gachagua claimed that the MP was unable to speak and had to rely on writing to recount what had happened to him.

According to the former DP, the MP lost his voice after inhaling a chemical during his abduction.

He further revealed that the MP sustained soft tissue injuries, suggesting the involvement of trained individuals in the torture.

"Some chemical was administered through inhalation, and the doctors have told us that preliminary investigations confirm that the chemical has interfered with his vocal cords," he said.

"The doctors have assured us that they are doing everything within their power to make sure that he is out of danger."

The DCP leader also noted that several samples had been collected for testing to determine the cause of the MP’s condition.

"They have taken blood and urine samples to different laboratories so that they can establish what could have happened in matters of poisoning," the former DP added.

At the same time, he accused the government of targeting his allies, pointing out that the recent abduction of the Juja MP had exposed his supporters to security threats.

Gachagua decried the withdrawal of his allies’ bodyguards and stated that they would adopt extra safety measures.

He warned that the president would be held directly accountable should anything happen to those aligned with him.