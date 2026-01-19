Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has announced that it will conduct nationwide door-to-door inspections to trace learners who are yet to join Senior Secondary School and Junior Secondary Schools (JSS).

In a statement on Sunday, January 18, the Ministry said 61 percent of eligible learners have joined Senior Secondary, while 97 percent of learners who completed Grade 6 have transitioned to JSS.

“We reaffirm the Government's commitment to full transition as a national imperative: every child has a human and constitutional right to education, and we all should work together to avoid preventable dropouts driven by cost barriers, delayed placement, or social vulnerabilities,” read the statement.

The Ministry also said there will be community sensitization forums through barazas, religious institutions, and local platforms to mobilize families and guardians to ensure learners report to school.

The government will also coordinate bursaries and scholarships for vulnerable learners through County Governments, NG-CDF, and NGAOs to minimize financial exclusion.

File image of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

The Ministry of Interior attributed the slow transition to Senior Secondary to financial constraints, early pregnancy, learner absenteeism, and placement delays arising from families seeking alternative schools.

“While progress is significantly strong, the report notes specific barriers that are pragmatically delaying Senior Secondary School transition, including: financial constraints, isolated cases of early pregnancies, learner absenteeism or reluctance, and placement delays linked to families seeking alternative schools.

“In response, both Government actors and parents are strengthening bursary mobilization, counseling and re-entry support, community engagement through local leadership structures, and faster placement guidance,” the Ministry added.

This comes days after Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said there are sufficient spaces to accommodate all students transitioning to Grade 10 in Senior Secondary School.

In a statement on Thursday, January 15, PS Bitok also said the government was considering extending the reporting deadline to allow all learners to report to Senior Secondary School.

“The Grade 10 transition process is proceeding smoothly. With 1.5 million available spaces for 1.1 million learners, we remain confident of achieving full enrollment.

“While the official reporting deadline is tomorrow, we are considering provisions for latecomers to ensure no learner is left behind,” said PS Bitok.