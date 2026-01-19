Editor's Review EACC has issued a fresh warning to state and public officers over the operation of bank accounts outside the country.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has issued a fresh warning to state and public officers over the operation of bank accounts outside the country.

In a notice on Monday, January 19, EACC cautioned that failure to follow the prescribed procedures amounts to a violation of the Leadership and Integrity Act.

The commission stated that all public officers must obtain prior approval before holding or operating foreign bank accounts and must submit annual statements detailing such accounts.

"All state/public officers must seek EACC's approval before operating bank accounts outside Kenya and submit annual statements via adili.eacc.go.ke.

"Non-compliance attracts penalties (S. 19 of the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012)," the notice read.

File image of EACC Headquarters

This comes days after ODPP ordered the prosecution of 5 former Homa Bay County officials and a private company in connection with procurement irregularities amounting to Ksh348,927,840.

In a statement on Friday, January 16, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said it issued the directive after it reviewed an inquiry file submitted by EACC.

According to the ODPP, the suspects irregularly issued a tender for the construction of the Homa Bay County Assembly office block to a company linked to one of the county employees.

"Investigations revealed that the former Clerk of the Homa Bay County Assembly, Mr Odhiambo Daniel Kaudo, alongside five other senior county officials, were allegedly involved in irregular procurement processes during the award of Tender No. HBCA/T/W6/2018–2019 for the proposed construction of the Homa Bay County Assembly office block.

"The tender was reportedly awarded to a company linked to employees of the County Government, raising serious concerns of conflict of interest, abuse of office, and violations of procurement laws," read part of the statement.

The suspects include Odhiambo Daniel Kaudo, Fath Adhiambo Apuko, Patrick Tunoi, Roseline Anyango Odhiambo, Mary Pauline Oduor, and Hartland Enterprises Limited Director James Mumali Oyuka.

The suspects will face multiple charges, including abuse of office, willful failure to comply with procurement laws, conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

"The ODPP reiterates its unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law, promoting public interest, ensuring the proper administration of justice, and preventing the abuse of legal processes in the discharge of its constitutional mandate," ODPP added.