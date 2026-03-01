Editor's Review The State Department for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has urged Kenyans living in the Middle East to exercise caution amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

The State Department for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has urged Kenyans living in the Middle East to exercise caution amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

In an advisory on Saturday, February 28, Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu also urged Kenyans planning to travel to the Middle East to be vigilant.

PS Njogu noted that the situation in the Middle East remains fluid and could change without prior notice.

“The Government of Kenya is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in parts of the Middle East.

“We urge all Kenyan citizens residing in, or planning to travel to, the region to exercise heightened vigilance. The situation remains fluid and may change without notice,” read part of the advisory.

File image of PS Roseline Njogu.

PS Njogu called on Kenyans in the Middle East to ensure they are registered with the nearest Kenyan Embassy or Consulate.

The PS asked Kenyans to update their contact details, next of kin, and emergency contacts without delay through https://platform.diaspora.go.ke/api/users/register/.

She also advised Kenyan citizens to avoid areas where security operations are ongoing or may occur and to postpone non-essential travel.

“Comply strictly with instructions issued by host governments and security agencies. Monitor verified updates from local authorities and the Kenyan diplomatic mission,” PS Njogu stated.

Further, she urged the Kenyan nationals to maintain regular communication with their family, employer, and the Kenyan mission and only rely on official communication channels.

Kenyans in distress were advised to contact the nearest Kenyan Embassy or Consulate immediately or call the 24-hour diaspora emergency hotline: +254 207 876 000

“The State Department for Diaspora Affairs remains operational around the clock to support Kenyans abroad,” PS Njogu added.

The advisory comes after the United States and Israel launched coordinated military action against Iran.

During the attack, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed.

In response, Iran carried out strikes against neighboring Gulf states following the U.S. and Israeli attacks.

Among the countries hit by Iran were the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Meanwhile, national carrier Kenya Airways has suspended flights to Dubai after the UAE closed its airspace.