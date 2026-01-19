Editor's Review The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the fatal shooting of a man in Karatina town, Nyeri County.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the fatal shooting of a man in Karatina town, Nyeri County.

In a statement on Monday, January 19, IPOA said the incident occurred on Sunday, January 18, at around 11 PM.

According to the authority, officers from Karatina Police Station were on patrol in Karatina town when they encountered the deceased, who has been identified as George Gathu Matheri.

The police officers were engaged in a brief confrontation before Matheri was shot dead.

“The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) last night learnt of a shooting incident allegedly involving some police officers from Karatina Police Station, Mathira East Sub-County within Nyeri County.

“During the incident which happened at around 2300 hours on 18th January 2025, Mr. George Gathu Matheri was fatally shot following a brief confrontation with police officers who were on patrol within Karatina Town,” read part of the statement.

File image of a police officer holding a gun.

IPOA noted the police officer suspected of having shot the late Matheri has so far been arrested and detained for further processing to be arraigned in court.

The authority said it has already dispatched a Rapid Response Team from the Nyeri Regional Office to commence investigations and gather all relevant information to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“IPOA has so far seized the scene of the incident and is collecting crucial evidence for forensic and ballistic analysis,” IPOA stated.

The authority also extended condolences to Matheri’s family and urged Karatina residents to remain calm as investigations continue.

IPOA further appealed to members of the public who witnessed the incident to come forward and assist with the investigations.

“The Authority calls for anyone who may have witnessed the incident from the area to come forward with information that may assist in the ongoing investigation,” IPOA added.

This comes days after IPOA launched investigations following the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Utange, Mombasa County.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 6, IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan said the probe was initiated immediately after the incident and has since reached a critical phase.

"The Independent Policing Oversight Authority launched investigations into the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy on New Year's Eve and wishes to give a status update.

"Following the death of Dennis Ringa Swaleh at Utange-Swale Nguru, Shopping Centre, Kisauni Subcounty in Mombasa County, the investigation launched on January 2, 2026, is at an advanced stage," the statement read.

IPOA explained that it has already gathered substantial evidence and testimonies from those directly and indirectly linked to the incident.

IPOA further noted that investigative work is ongoing, with additional procedural steps planned to strengthen the case.

"Further, more witnesses are set to be interviewed, and some of the evidence collected will be submitted for ballistic examination," the statement further read.