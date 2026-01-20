Editor's Review Running battles erupted in Mukuru Kwa Njenga as residents protested alleged unlawful evictions triggering a heavy police response.

Running battles erupted in Mukuru Kwa Njenga as residents protested alleged unlawful evictions, triggering a heavy police response.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 20, the Mukuru Community Justice Centre said the evictions were undertaken without any warning despite the presence of court orders meant to stop such actions.

"Forced evictions are ongoing in Mukuru Kwa Njenga without notice or due process despite existing court orders," the statement read.

The centre added that residents who have taken to the streets to protest the evictions are facing a dangerous security response, with police allegedly firing rubber bullets and live ammunition.

"Residents protesting are being met with rubber bullets and live ammunition, putting lives at risk in a densely populated settlement," the statement added.

Earlier, the Mukuru Community Justice Centre had warned that police were already mobilising to carry out evictions, alleging that a large number of masked officers had been stationed at Villa Police Station to support the operation despite a standing court order barring any evictions.

File image of police officers during the protests

The organisation said the actions by police and other authorities represent a serious violation of the rule of law, arguing that ignoring court orders erodes constitutional protections and exposes vulnerable communities to abuse.

"A heavy contingent of masked and hooded police has been deployed at Villa Police Station to facilitate forced evictions in Mukuru Kwa Njenga, despite the existence of a valid court order stopping any such actions.

"This blatant disregard for the rule of law undermines justice, constitutionalism and the rights of affected communities. Court orders must be respected, and security agencies should protect citizens, not violate their rights," the statement read.

The Mukuru Community Justice Centre condemned the evictions and called for immediate adherence to the court order, as well as accountability for all officials involved in the operation.

"We strongly condemn this action and call for immediate compliance with the court order and accountability for those involved," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after protests broke out in South B, Nairobi, as residents of Mariguini slum took to the streets to demonstrate against planned evictions to make way for an affordable housing project.

In videos seen by Nairobi Leo, a large crowd of residents marched through the area carrying twigs, singing, ululating, and chanting slogans in opposition to the government's eviction plans.

The demonstration caused a minor traffic disruption as protesters spilled onto the road, blocking the way for incoming vehicles.

Some demonstrators were seen lying flat on the tarmac, rolling around in a show of defiance against the planned displacement.

Despite the intensity of emotions, the protests have remained peaceful, with no reports of violence, chaos, or major disruptions as of the time of publication.