Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy party leader Godfrey Osotsi, on Tuesday, January 20, held a meeting with Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

In a statement after the meeting, Osotsi said he deliberated with Governor Natembeya on the emerging issues shaping the country.

The Vihiga Senator also said they discussed the unity of the Mulembe nation, strategies to safeguard the interests of the people of the Western region, and ways to chart a progressive path forward.

“I held a candid and forward-looking engagement with my big brother, Trans Nzoia Governor H.E. George Natembeya.

“We reflected on the emerging issues shaping our country and deliberated on the shared destiny of the Mulembe nation, united by a common purpose to safeguard our people’s interests and chart a progressive path forward,” the ODM Deputy Party leader stated.

File image of Godfrey Osotsi with Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

The meeting between the two leaders comes amid calls for Luhya unity by leaders from the western region.

The leaders led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula have been advocating for the unity of the region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

However, Natembeya and other politicians allied to the DAP-K party have opposed Mudavadi and Wetang’ula, arguing that the region needs new leadership to better champion the interests of its people.

Notably, the meeting between Osostsi and Natembeya comes days after the Vihiga Senator missed the ODM Central Management Committee meeting in Kilifi County.

Addressing the media after the meeting, ODM party leader Oburu Oginga revealed that Osotsi was outside the country and was unable to attend.

Senator Oburu, however, said the Vihiga Senator sent an apology for missing the meeting.

"Godfrey Osotsi is in South Africa, and he has sent his apologies for being unable to attend. He tried to travel, but he was unable to,” said the ODM party leader.