The Occupational Therapy Council of Kenya has listed the only institutions accredited to offer occupational therapy training programmes in the country.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 20, the council informed the public and other stakeholders that only three institutions are currently authorized to train occupational therapists in Kenya.

These are the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), which offers a Diploma in Occupational Therapy, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), which offers a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy, and the Presbyterian University of East Africa (PUEA), which also offers a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy.

The council further clarified that there is no certificate course in occupational therapy that is approved or recognized in Kenya.

"Take notice that there is no certificate course in Occupational Therapy approved or recognized in Kenya," the notice read.

In the same notice, the council named institutions that are not accredited or recognized by the Occupational Therapy Council of Kenya to offer occupational therapy training.

These include Medprime Training College, Kiharu Technical Training College, Kenya College of Interior Design, and Finstock Evarsity.

Members of the public were advised to verify the accreditation status of any institution claiming to offer occupational therapy training before enrolling, to avoid falling victim to unrecognized programmes.

Elsewhere, the Commission for University Education (CUE) has released a list of public and private universities authorized to operate in Kenya.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 20, CUE noted that 35 public universities and 31 private universities are approved to offer university education in the country.

The commission also stated it has authorized 16 specialized degree-awarding institutions, as well as institutions operating under letters of interim authority.

Approved public universities include University of Nairobi, Moi University, Kenyatta University, Egerton University, Jomo Kenyatta University, Maseno University, Masinde Muliro University, Dedan Kimathi University, Chuka University, Technical University of Kenya, Technical University of Mombasa, Pwani University, Kisii University, University of Eldoret, and Masaai Mara University.

Others are Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Laikipia University, South Eastern Kenya University, Meru University, Multimedia University, University of Kabianga, Karatina University, Kibabii University, Rongo University, Co-operative University, Taita Taveta University, Murang’a University, University of Embu, Machakos University, Kirinyaga University, Garissa University, Alupe University, Kaimosi Friends University, Tom Mboya University, and Tharaka University.

On the other hand, approved private universities are University of Eastern Africa, Baraton, Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA), Daystar University, Scott Christian University, United States International University, Africa Nazarene University, Kenya Methodist University, St. Paul’s University, Pan Africa Christian University, Strathmore University, Kabarak University, and Mount Kenya University.

CUE has also approved the Africa International University, Kenya Highlands Evangelical University, Great Lakes University of Kisumu, KCA University, Adventist University of Africa, KAG EAST University, Umma University, Presbyterian University of East Africa, and Aga Khan University.

Others are Kiriri Women’s University of Science and Technology, The East African University, Zetech University, Lukenya University, Management University of Africa, Tangaza University, Islamic University of Kenya, Riara University, Uzima University, Gretsa University, and Amref International University.

Specialized Degree-Awarding Universities approved by the commission include the National Defence University of Kenya, the Open University of Kenya, and the National Intelligence Research University.

Meanwhile, Public University Constituent Colleges are Turkana University College, Bomet University College, Koitaleel Samoei University College, Mama Ngina University College, Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Nyandarua University College, Kabarnet University College, and Makueni University College.