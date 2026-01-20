Editor's Review NTSA has established a structured Alternative Forced Transfer mechanism.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued an important clarification regarding liability for traffic offences when vehicle ownership has not been officially transferred to new owners.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 20, NTSA emphasized that individuals driving vehicles still registered under previous owners' names bear full responsibility for any traffic violations and associated liabilities incurred while using such vehicles.

"If you are driving a vehicle that is still registered in the previous owner's name, responsibility for any traffic offences and liabilities rests with the person currently using the vehicle," NTSA stated.

The authority strongly advised new vehicle owners to promptly complete the Alternative Forced Transfer process to update ownership records and avoid future complications.

This process is particularly crucial when the previous owner is missing, absent, or uncooperative in facilitating the standard transfer procedure.

The process requires several key documents, including copies of identification documents or Certificate of Incorporation for both registered and new owners, a sworn affidavit for the applicant, and a tape lift from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Additionally, applicants must provide a seller agreement with a signed Form C duly completed by the registered owner, an official letter requesting the transfer, the original Logbook or Police Abstract, and KRA PIN Certificates for both the registered owner and the new owner. In certain cases, a Court Order may also be required.

New owners must begin by accessing the NTSA service portal at serviceportal.ntsa.go.ke and selecting the alternative or forced transfer service option. After entering the required information, all necessary documentation must be uploaded as a single PDF.

The process continues with applicants attaching original documents and indicating their preferred collection center, along with the authorized person's identification details for logbook collection.

Payment for both the forced transfer and inspection fees must then be completed through the system.

Following submission, there is a mandatory seven-day waiting period during which the system processes the application.

The application then undergoes an inspection review, and once approved, applicants can book an inspection appointment at their preferred NTSA center.

During the inspection phase, the vehicle must be physically presented at the designated center, and all uploaded documents must be confirmed at the NTSA office.

Upon successful approval of the inspection and verification of all documentation, NTSA sends an SMS notification to the new owner, officially completing the transfer process.

The charges for this service vary depending on the vehicle's CC rating and applicable inspection fees. The entire process typically takes three working days after approval.