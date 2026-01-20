Editor's Review Safaricom has explained delays affecting M-PESA Global transactions to Uganda, attributing the disruption to connectivity challenges beyond its control.

Safaricom has explained delays affecting M-PESA Global transactions to Uganda, attributing the disruption to connectivity challenges beyond its control.

In a response to a customer inquiry on Tuesday, January 20, Safaricom said the delays are linked to a temporary internet suspension in Uganda.

It assured users that remedial measures are underway, including the processing of reversals for affected transactions.

"We are experiencing challenges with M-PESA Global transactions to Uganda due to the temporary internet suspension in Uganda.

"However, reversals are being processed and we kindly request your patience as we follow up. Apologies for the delay," Safaricom said.

File image of M-Pesa transactions on a phone

This comes a day after the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) announced that it had restored public internet access following the conclusion of the 2026 General Elections.

In a statement on Sunday, January 18, UCC said the directive to restore internet access was made after the elections concluded and a full security assessment was conducted.

"Following the conclusion of the 2026 General Elections and a comprehensive security assessment, the Commission has directed the restoration of public internet access across Uganda, effective today, balancing national stability with citizens’ access to information, services, and economic activity," the statement read.

UCC explained that the shutdown was a temporary and calculated step taken during a sensitive electoral period, intended to prevent the spread of harmful content and interference.

"The temporary restriction was a proportionate measure to curb misinformation, electoral interference, and incitement during a sensitive period; essential services remained protected throughout," the statement added.

As connectivity returns, UCC noted that internet use should be guided by responsibility and national interest.

The agency also acknowledged the cooperation of stakeholders during the restriction period.

"As connectivity resumes, users are reminded that access comes with responsibility. The internet must serve learning, business, and national cohesion, and not falsehoods or disorder. We thank the public for their patience, operators for compliance, and the media for responsible engagement," the statement concluded.