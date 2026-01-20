Editor's Review Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has intervened to halt ongoing demolitions in Mukuru kwa Njenga, condemning the operation as unlawful.

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has intervened to halt ongoing demolitions in Mukuru kwa Njenga, condemning the operation as unlawful.

Speaking while addressing residents at the scene on Tuesday, January 20, Sakaja criticised the agencies carrying out the demolitions, accusing them of acting without prior notice, public engagement, or coordination with the Nairobi County Government.

He said the sudden arrival of bulldozers had caused panic, forcing families to abandon their homes and leaving many unsure of what lay ahead.

"It is very unfortunate that we wake up to several agencies coming together to demolish houses without any notice or proper communication. People are being forced to run for their lives as bulldozers destroy homes that are still occupied.

"There is a clear process that must be followed, even when constructing access or feeder roads. We are not against development, but we are against inhumane and unlawful processes," he said.

Sakaja stated that the county government had no knowledge of the operation and maintained that those involved were fully aware they were acting outside established legal procedures.

He further clarified that neither the President nor the county administration had authorised the demolitions.

"As Governor of Nairobi, I will not allow this. We are here to serve the people, not to chase them away or demolish their homes in this manner. This is not how public service is done," he added.

Earlier Tuesday, running battles erupted in Mukuru Kwa Njenga as residents protested alleged unlawful evictions, triggering a heavy police response.

In a statement, the Mukuru Community Justice Centre said the evictions were undertaken without any warning despite the presence of court orders meant to stop such actions.

"Forced evictions are ongoing in Mukuru Kwa Njenga without notice or due process despite existing court orders," the statement read.

The centre added that residents who have taken to the streets to protest the evictions are facing a dangerous security response, with police allegedly firing rubber bullets and live ammunition.

"Residents protesting are being met with rubber bullets and live ammunition, putting lives at risk in a densely populated settlement," the statement added.

Earlier, the Mukuru Community Justice Centre had warned that police were already mobilising to carry out evictions, alleging that a large number of masked officers had been stationed at Villa Police Station to support the operation despite a standing court order barring any evictions.

The organisation said the actions by police and other authorities represent a serious violation of the rule of law, arguing that ignoring court orders erodes constitutional protections and exposes vulnerable communities to abuse.

"A heavy contingent of masked and hooded police has been deployed at Villa Police Station to facilitate forced evictions in Mukuru Kwa Njenga, despite the existence of a valid court order stopping any such actions.

"This blatant disregard for the rule of law undermines justice, constitutionalism and the rights of affected communities. Court orders must be respected, and security agencies should protect citizens, not violate their rights," the statement read.

The Mukuru Community Justice Centre condemned the evictions and called for immediate adherence to the court order, as well as accountability for all officials involved in the operation.

"We strongly condemn this action and call for immediate compliance with the court order and accountability for those involved," the statement concluded.